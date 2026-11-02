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Monthly Information On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In The Share Capital


Date: 2026-11-02 12:01:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 2 NOVEMBER 2026

MONTHLY INFORMATION ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES
AND VOTING RIGHTS IN THE SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

ISIN code: FR001400Q9V2

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
31/10/2026 50,936,749 Number of theoretical voting rights:
59,425,768
Number of exercisable voting rights*:
59,162,039
* After deduction of treasury shares without voting rights.


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Attachment

  • Exosens - NOSH & Voting Rights - EN - 20261031

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903959


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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