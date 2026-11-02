After 18 Years Of Digital Marketing, Key Design Websites Carves Up A New Chapter Through Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The result was a completed transaction for a company with nearly two decades of history and a buyer with strong and relevant operating experience.

- Brian Tumpane, who represented the buyerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Design Websites, an 18-year-old web design and digital services company built by Tom Young and Sandi Nahas, has been acquired by the company Freshy in a transaction brokered by Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.Eric Pittman represented the sellers, while Brian Tumpane represented the buyer through the Website Closers platform.A Web Design Business Built to LastSince 2008, Key Design Websites has grown by doing more than just building websites.From its Boise headquarters, the company developed custom WordPress websites for businesses across the United States while supporting those clients through hosting, maintenance, search optimization, content, branding, accessibility work, and other ongoing digital services.This all-in-one service became central to the company's business model.Every new customer entered into an initial 24-month service agreement that combined website development with hosting and maintenance. After the initial term, clients typically continued month-to-month. Over time, that structure created a solid monthly recurring revenue and a customer base with higher longevity.The average client relationship for Key Design Websites exceeds seven years, while many customers have remained with the company for more than a decade.For potential buyers, those relationships mattered as much as the websites themselves.Closing A Strong Demand From the MarketWhen Key Design Websites was brought to market, interest from potential buyers came in quickly.The company generated close to a dozen letters of intent. Its operating history, recurring service revenue, and established customer relationships helped distinguish the business in a crowded web agency market.“What buyers responded to was the quality and durability of the revenue,” said Eric Pittman, sell-side broker at Website Closers.“Tom and Sandi had built a company where the relationship did not end when a website launched. Clients stayed because the business continued supporting them. This relationship gave buyers a confidence boost that Key Design Websites still has a lot of opportunity to grow.”Pittman worked with the sellers through positioning, buyer discussions, offer evaluation, and negotiations as the process moved toward a final transaction.A Familiar Buyer With Relevant ExperienceFreshy entered the process with an advantage that mattered to both sides: it understood the digital marketing and web design business.As a repeat Website Closers buyer with experience acquiring and operating web design agencies, they could evaluate Key Design Websites within the context of an industry it already knew.That experience helped create a natural fit between buyer and seller.“This was a strong match because the buyer was not learning the agency model from scratch,” said Brian Tumpane, who represented the buyer.“They understood recurring website services, long term customer relationships, and the operational side of this kind of company. That familiarity helped both sides have more productive conversations throughout diligence and closing.”More Than Just a Website Development CompanyKey Design Websites earned its reputation through a collaborative approach to client work.Rather than relying on generic templates, the company worked closely with customers on structure, branding, content, design, and functionality. Projects ranged from straightforward informational websites to eCommerce stores and more complex custom builds.After launch, the relationship continued through maintenance, hosting, updates, accessibility work, and search support. This gave the company a recurring revenue foundation that became one of its most attractive qualities during the sale.Why Brokers Matter And What Sellers Can Learn From the TransactionFor Website Closers, the Key Design Websites transaction reflects what can happen when an established business is properly prepared and exposed to a broad pool of qualified buyers.A strong business does not automatically produce a strong sales process. Owners still need to present the company clearly, identify serious buyers, compare competing offers, manage diligence, and keep negotiations moving when issues arise.In this case, Website Closers had experienced brokers on both sides of the table, helping maintain communication while representing the interests of their respective clients.The result was a completed transaction for a company with nearly two decades of history and a buyer with strong and relevant operating experience.We want to congratulate everyone involved in this successful closing and transaction!Brokers ContactEric Pittmanbroker/eric-pittman770-714-5335...Brian Tumpanebroker/brian-tumpane/847-224-5273...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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After 18 Years of Digital Marketing, Key Design Websites Carves Up A New Chapter Through Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers November 02, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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