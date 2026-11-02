A young participant bowls during OSCA's Brampton Recreational Cricket Program, part of an inclusive community initiative supported by TD Bank and Rogers Communications.

A TD representative addresses young cricketers and families at an OSCA community cricket event.

A young OSCA cricket participant proudly displays a medal recognizing their participation and achievement.

More than 100 children and parents expected at November 7 launch celebrating OTF support for free girls' and co-ed recreational cricket in Brampton.

- OSCA

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brampton youth cricket launch to celebrate Ontario government grant

WHATOn Saturday, November 7 at 10:00 am, OSCA will celebrate an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) Grow grant supporting free recreational cricket for children and youth in Brampton. The program offers girls and co-ed sessions for ages 18 and under and welcomes beginners who have never played cricket.

Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA, will discuss the importance of the grant for the organization and the work being done.

WHO:Ken Jeffers, President, Ontario Schools Cricket Association

Dharminder Josan, Member, Halton–Peel Grant Review Team, representing the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

WHEN:Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM

WHERE:Save Max Sports Centre, Field House A

1495 Sandalwood Parkway East

Brampton, ON L6R 0K2

PHOTO, VIDEO & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

For more information, please contact:

Office Administrator | Ontario Schools Cricket Association

Phone: 416 578 5929 | Email:...

Office Administrator

Ontario Schools Cricket Association

+1 416-578-5929

email us here

OSCA Cricket-Ed Forum Highlights

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Brampton youth cricket launch to celebrate Ontario government grant News Provided By Ontario Schools Cricket Association November 02, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education



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