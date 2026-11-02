Daniel R. Coffman, As D~~~, Explores Sports, Hidden Treasure And Legacy In 'The Bobcats Four: All In God's Hands Now'

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A story of women's sports, Civil War-era treasure, leadership and succession examines how one man's vision can shape generations.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent author Daniel R. Coffman, who writes under the pen name“D”~~~, brings together women's athletics, a mysterious Southern treasure and the challenge of building a legacy in his novel“The Bobcats Four: All In God's Hands Now.”The novel follows Mr. D and the Bobcats, a group of young women whose future expands as they encounter unexpected challenges, new sporting opportunities and a discovery tied to Atlanta's past. Beneath the story's mix of personal relationships, financial power and historical mystery lies a central question: What happens to an ambitious vision when the person leading it is no longer there?The story opens with six Bobcats arrested following a confrontation at Ma's Café. After arranging bail and compensation, Mr. D learns that jealousy and rivalry contributed to the incident. Rather than pursue charges, he chooses a measured response, reinforcing his role as a leader who combines authority with concern for the young women under his care. As the story develops, the Bobcats' world grows beyond the initial conflict. Three influential women known as the Ladies of the Southern Society Mrs. Oglethorpe, Mrs. Thornton and Mrs. Fairchild introduce Mr. D to a long-concealed treasure connected to Confederate gold and an Atlanta estate. A hidden passage leads to an underground cavern containing the cache, adding a historical mystery to the novel's exploration of wealth, responsibility and inheritance.Daniel R. Coffman's interest in Southern history informs the treasure storyline. The concept draws on accounts of families hiding valuables during the Civil War to protect them from seizure or taxation. The author has also identified his grandmother's Virginia background as part of his personal connection to the region.The treasure, however, is only one part of the larger narrative. Mr. D considers how resources and influence can create opportunities for the next generation, including placing a lake property in a trust intended to benefit the Bobcats over the long term. The story also follows plans to expand their sporting activities into areas such as flag football, women's hockey, youth golf, horseback riding, fishing and camping. These developments broaden the novel's focus from individual achievement to institution-building. Recruitment, training, equipment, facilities and community partnerships become part of the Bobcats' evolving future, while Mr. D's decisions reflect the challenge of turning financial resources into a lasting organization.The question of succession becomes especially important as Mr. D's mortality enters the story. Mrs. Oglethorpe's death prompts further reflection on loss, estate matters and the future of the people and plans she leaves behind. Mr. D recognizes that the young women must prepare to take greater responsibility for the organization.The title,“All In God's Hands Now,” reinforces the story's recognition that wealth, planning and influence cannot control every outcome. Even as Mr. D makes ambitious plans, the future ultimately extends beyond his personal authority. Daniel R. Coffman traces his interest in writing to a high school creative writing teacher who encouraged him to continue studying literature and developing his storytelling. He has described the teaching methods from that class as an influence on the free-flowing style he continues to use in his work.Beyond the current novel, Daniel R. Coffman has indicated that he has many more Bobcats stories planned, along with another 10-book series. His continuing plans suggest an interest in expanding the fictional world and following its characters as their responsibilities and opportunities evolve.Daniel R. Coffman has the following series:The Bobcats - four booksThe Boy Who Would Be King - five booksWe Believe In Angels - ten booksAgent Vickie - three booksCurrently in work: Sugar Daddy (this title may change)“The Bobcats Four: All In God's Hands Now” brings together sports, mystery, Southern historical themes and questions of leadership in a story about preparing for the future while accepting that no legacy can be entirely controlled by the person who begins it. Readers can consult the book's sales listing or the author's publisher for current availability and purchasing information.About the AuthorDaniel R. Coffman, who writes under the pen name“D”~~~, is an independent author whose works include“The Bobcats Four: All In God's Hands Now.” His writing spans multiple fictional themes, the author's own personal Religious fictional interpretations, including science fiction, sports, suspense and questions of legacy. Daniel R. Coffman credits an influential high school creative writing teacher with helping shape his approach to storytelling. Daniel R. Coffman has 22 books across his series and other works.Readers interested in purchasing The Bobcats Four: All In God's Hands Now can find the book online here: .Media ContactFalcon Book Nook Editorial TeamEmail:...Website:

Daniel.R Coffman

“D”~~~

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Daniel R. Coffman, as "D"~~~, Explores Sports, Hidden Treasure and Legacy in 'The Bobcats Four: All In God's Hands Now' News Provided By Daniel R. Coffman November 02, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Environment, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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