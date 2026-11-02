Eyam Health Announces Research Evaluation Of Its Gemini Sarna Platform With Astellas

Eyam's Gemini platform is being evaluated by Astellas, a global pharmaceutical leader, for its potential to support durable expression of therapeutic proteins.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eyam Health today announced that Astellas Pharma Inc. is evaluating Eyam's Gemini self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) platform for potential applications in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics.Therapeutic proteins are generally supplied as manufactured recombinant protein, or as conventional mRNA, which the cell translates into protein for a day or two before the message begins to degrade. By either route the effect fades and the dose must be repeated, often frequently and often for life. Eyam's Gemini platform is designed to address precisely this limitation, sustaining expression of a therapeutic protein well beyond administration and, in principle, substantially reducing how often patients must be treated."Durable expression is one of the most valuable properties an RNA platform can have, and it is the property Gemini was built to address,” said Mr. Ryan M. Thomas, CEO of Eyam Health. "This evaluation represents an opportunity to extend our position in mRNA therapeutics, where we intend to be the disruptive platform technology we can build on.""Therapeutic protein biologics are cleared from the body on a timescale of hours to weeks. A conventional mRNA therapeutic is translated into protein for only a day or two before the message degrades. Either way, the duration of effect is set by how long the material lasts in the body," said Dr. Wilf Jefferies, CSO of Eyam Health. "saRNA is a different class of molecule from conventional mRNA. It carries the machinery to copy itself inside the cell, so a single administration keeps protein production elevated rather than delivering one short burst of expression. It is also distinct from a viral delivery system, in that it introduces no viral particle and does not integrate into the genome."Eyam builds its platforms to be applied alongside partners who bring deep therapeutic and development expertise, so that together they can advance the science further and do more for patients than either could alone.About Eyam HealthEyam Health is a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation platforms for genetic medicines. Its Gemini platform enables durable, redosable expression of therapeutic proteins, including antibodies, enzymes, and vaccine antigens, without the limitations of traditional mRNA or viral-vector delivery. The company's Jennerator platform accelerates the design of optimized biologics. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Eyam is advancing a pipeline spanning infectious disease, companion animal health, and oncology. For more information, visit .Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the objectives and expected outcomes of Eyam's research study with Astellas and the potential of Eyam's self-amplifying RNA platform in mRNA therapeutics. These statements are based on Eyam's current expectations and assumptions, including that the study proceeds as planned and that research results support further development. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of preclinical research, the availability of funding and partnerships, regulatory requirements and competition, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Eyam undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Samad Raza

Eyam Health, Inc.

+1 778-381-1075

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Eyam Health Announces Research Evaluation of Its Gemini saRNA Platform with Astellas News Provided By Eyam Healt November 02, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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