Top Roblox Development Brand Nourity Acquired In A Landmark Deal Brokered By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

With the acquisition complete, Nourity enters a new phase focused on market expansion and product innovation.

- A representative from Pennant Interactive LLCTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nourity LLC, the leading all-in-one Roblox development agency on Discord, has been acquired by Pennant Interactive LLC in a landmark transaction brokered by Paul Vartanian of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech and Internet business brokerage.The business was sold for the full asking price, reflecting strong demand for premium digital brands in the gaming and creator economy.A Dominant Brand in the Roblox Development MarketFounded two years ago, Nourity has grown into the top Roblox development agency on Discord, serving thousands of clients and earning a reputation for creative output, reliable communication, and efficient project delivery. The company offers complete development solutions, including programming, building, modeling, and animation, through a streamlined ticketing system supported by skilled contractors and proprietary AI tools.Nourity operates as a fully remote, turnkey business with no employees and low overhead. Its strong organic visibility and established brand reputation allow a new owner to continue operations immediately with minimal transition time.“Nourity is a standout in a fast-growth category. Its systems are clean, its brand presence is strong, and its service model is built for scale.”, said Paul Vartanian, the Website Closers broker who managed the deal.“This made it a compelling acquisition that moved quickly at full price.”A High-Growth Opportunity in the Creator EconomyWith the gaming and creator economy projected to grow steadily over the next several years, Nourity is positioned for expansion across multiple digital channels. Growth opportunities include extending the brand beyond Discord into platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Fiverr, as well as creating subscription tiers for recurring development support. Additional scale can come from influencer partnerships and targeted advertising.A representative from Pennant Interactive LLC expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition.“Nourity has set the standard for premium Roblox development services. The infrastructure is efficient, the brand is trusted, and the demand is rising. We are excited to build on this foundation and expand into new markets.”A Smooth and Successful Exit for the SellerNouritty noted that the brand's success came from consistency, innovation, and a focus on customer satisfaction.“We built Nourity to make high-quality Roblox development simple and accessible. Working with Website Closers made the sale process clear and efficient. Paul found a buyer who understands the business and its potential. We couldn't be happier with the results.”With the acquisition complete, Nourity enters a new phase focused on market expansion and product innovation. Its proven systems, strong brand equity, and growing industry demand create a solid platform for future scale under its new ownership.Congratulations to Website Closers and all the parties involved in this wonderful transition!Best Florida Business Broker ContactPaul Vartanianbroker/paul-vartanian401-529-8899...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Top Roblox Development Brand Nourity Acquired In A Landmark Deal Brokered by Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers November 02, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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