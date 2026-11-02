Yougov Survey Reveals 54% Of Online Supplement Shoppers Are Concerned About Counterfeit Products

More than half of American vitamin and supplement shoppers are concerned about buying a fake or counterfeit product online.

US consumer survey highlights demand for supplement authenticity, quality and ingredient transparency as iHerb builds on its Quality Promise

- Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer of iHerbIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than half (54%) of surveyed U.S. consumers who recently purchased vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) online are concerned about receiving counterfeit products, including 22% who are very concerned, according to a new survey conducted by YouGov and commissioned by iHerb, a leading global eCommerce retailer of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products.The findings underscore why trust matters in online shopping for VMS-not only in the products consumers buy, but also in how they are sourced, stored and verified. To build customer confidence and trust, iHerb introduced its Quality Promise earlier this year, partnering with VMS and sports nutrition brands to provide access to product certifications and quality documentation across its site.Key Survey FindingsThe survey of U.S. adults found that supplement shoppers prioritize authenticity, quality and transparency:Counterfeit fears are real among VMS shoppers. 54% of recent online supplement buyers are concerned about receiving counterfeit products, including 22% who are very concerned.Online supplement orders don't always arrive as expected. 26% (or one in four) of recent online supplement buyers experienced at least one issue with an online supplement order in the past 12 months, including damage or leaks (7%), products past or near expiration (6%), or apparent tampering (6%). These findings reflect experiences across social commerce, third-party sellers on marketplaces, and online retailers generally.Consumers want ingredient documentation, and many expect it regardless of price. 73% of U.S. supplement buyers want complete ingredient-sourcing and quality-testing information, including 30% who expect it regardless of price. More than four in 10 would pay a premium for this information.Quality is the priority, and the retailer matters too. 66% of recent VMS buyers cited product quality as a leading purchase consideration, tied with price. Purchasing from a trusted retailer (37%) rounded out the top three factors, underscoring that shoppers are weighing both the product and where they buy it.Together, the findings highlight Americans' desire for greater confidence in supplement authenticity and quality, as well as easier access to information that helps them make informed purchasing decisions.“Consumers want confidence in what they put in their bodies, and that confidence starts with knowing where products come from and having access to meaningful information about their quality,” said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer of iHerb.“Our Quality Promise reflects our commitment to that confidence-from sourcing vitamins and supplements directly from brands and authorized distributors to storing them properly and ensuring product label verification. We're continuing to make important product information easier for customers to access, so they can make more informed health and wellness purchases.”iHerb's Quality PromiseIntroduced in 2026, iHerb's Quality Promise is built around four commitments:Trusted sourcing: Products come directly from brands and authorized distributors.Purpose-built for wellness: Climate-controlled storage tailored to the unique requirements of health and wellness products, helping preserve quality and freshness.Product transparency: Customers can easily view expiration dates along with Certificates of Analysis for its Owned Brands iTested items.Hassle-free returns: Effortless, risk-free returns make choosing the right wellness products simple and worry-free.To further enhance transparency, iHerb is partnering with global brands to expand access to certifications and ingredient documentation across more supplements, and is introducing new designations that show a product's level of quality assurance, including independent testing and label verification.About the SurveyAll figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov plc. The survey included 2,796 U.S. adults, with online fieldwork conducted September 17–21, 2026. Figures were weighted and are representative of U.S. adults aged 18 and older. Findings concerning supplement purchasers are based on 1,856 unweighted respondents; online-purchase findings are based on 934 respondents.About iHerb Holdings, LLCiHerb is a leading global eCommerce retailer specializing in health and wellness, delivering over 50,000 products in sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from approximately 2,000 brands. Supported by a global workforce, iHerb serves over 16 million active customers across 180 countries and 46 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled inventory hubs and fulfillment centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience.

Daphne Avila

iHerb, LLC

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YouGov Survey Reveals 54% of Online Supplement Shoppers Are Concerned About Counterfeit Products News Provided By iHerb, LLC November 02, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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