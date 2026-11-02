New Book“Strategy And AI” By Tim Kilpatrick Tackles Essential Questions In A Quickly Changing World

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The rapidly evolving AI landscape meets practical strategy in Tim Kilpatrick's latest release,“Strategy and AI: A Guide for Living During the Third Remake of Humankind.” Heralded as "informative and optimistic" by Foreword Reviews, this accessible and story-driven guide provides leaders and individuals with the tools they need to make sense of AI without drowning in hype.Kilpatrick, a healthcare strategist and computer engineer with over 40 years of experience in digital transformation, distills the big questions surrounding AI's role in business and society into actionable insights.“Strategy and AI” offers a fresh perspective on how artificial intelligence intersects with strategic thinking, human cognition, and our most urgent societal challenges, such as healthcare, climate change, and education. Kilpatrick doesn't just explain the technology-he maps out frameworks that help leaders make grounded decisions in an era where mistakes can cost capital, careers, and lives.The book's highlights include:. Decades of Context - Kilpatrick traces AI's development over 70 years, framing it in relation to human cognition and strategic functions like imagining, predicting, and deciding.. Sixteen AI Frameworks for Leaders - Designed for non-engineers, these frameworks cut through the jargon to guide strategic decision-making and reveal where AI excels-and where it doesn't.. Societal Focus - Kilpatrick argues that the greatest risk is not AI itself but the failure to apply its potential to critical problems we already face. Through this lens, the book becomes a call to action for leaders to address systemic challenges with AI-informed solutions."Curious readers who want to understand where AI fits into the longer arc of human progress will appreciate the depth Kilpatrick brings," praises Indies Today. Similarly, BlueInk Review applauds the book's "unbiased presentation" and notes it as an essential guide amid polarized AI debates. Kilpatrick's plainspoken style ensures that anyone, from nonprofit leaders to corporate managers, can easily grasp his insights without being overwhelmed by technical terminology.Tim Kilpatrick shares, "AI is too often framed as either salvation or disaster. I wrote this book to give decision-makers clear, practical tools to cut through the noise and focus on how AI can drive real-world problem-solving."“Strategy and AI: A Guide for Living During the Third Remake of Humankind” (ISBN: 9781969572265) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $38.99, the forthcoming paperback will retail for $24.99, and the ebook retails for $9.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:A graduate student named Alex Krizhevsky trained an artificial neural network on two gaming graphics cards from Best Buy in his bedroom at his parents' house in 2012 to beat the world's best-funded labs at image recognition. The win proved AI could learn on its own which image features mattered and how to weigh them, producing human-level results without humans explicitly programming the instructions. AI experts can't fully explain how AI generates these results. Software stopped being something humans wrote line by line and started being something that wrote itself."Strategy and AI" is the executive's guide to leading in the world this 2012 breakthrough created. It draws on Tim Kilpatrick's four decades at the intersection of complex systems and digital transformation, from testing a nuclear submarine combat system to hospital care's transitions from paper to digital to AI-driven decisions. Strategy and AI distills his insight into sixteen AI frameworks built to guide strategic thinking and to answer the questions that keep non-technical leaders up at night:. Where will AI create durable value, and where is it just an expensive demo?. Who is really driving the revolution, and what do they want?. How do you tell what AI can and can't do when the vendor in the room won't?. How do you turn a working pilot into something that runs at scale?. What does AI need from your data, your people, and your governance before it's worth the bet?This is not a book for engineers. It's for the people who must bet capital, careers, and customers on what AI becomes next.About the Author:Tim Kilpatrick is a healthcare strategist and computer engineer who has spent four decades helping leaders deliver on digital transformation in places that can't afford failure – first in defense, then in nonprofit healthcare, and now in AI. He is the author of the books“Strategy and AI” and“Make Almost Anything Happen” and lives in Washington, D.C.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

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New Book“Strategy and AI” by Tim Kilpatrick Tackles Essential Questions in a Quickly Changing World News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 02, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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