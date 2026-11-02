Leading Software Company Acquired In Another Massive Strategic Information Technology Services Deal Brokered

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

With this acquisition, SyncSite enters its next phase of growth backed by new leadership and expanded strategic vision.

- Nick KyriazisTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SyncSite, a long-established software development and managed IT services firm with nearly three decades of market leadership, has been successfully acquired in a massive deal brokered by Lenny Farber and Doug Grindstaff of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.The company was brought to market and bought at a near asking price, reflecting the strength of its recurring revenue, client retention, and legacy market position. This also indicates strong trust in the software and IT services sector even in the midst of a“weary” status for the Silicon Valley companies.A 28-Year Legacy in Software and IT InnovationFounded in 1996, SyncSite has spent 28 years building a reputation as a trusted technology partner for clients in the manufacturing, distribution, and technology sectors. The company offers a comprehensive suite of high-value solutions, including custom software development, CRM systems, business intelligence tools, email marketing automation, managed IT services, and hosting solutions.This combination of software engineering expertise and recurring managed services revenue has enabled SyncSite to maintain long-term client relationships while continuously attracting new enterprise customers. Its specialization in mission-critical business systems has positioned the company as a highly attractive acquisition target in the middle-market technology services space.A High-Value Strategic TransactionThe sale price reflects both the company's strong operational performance and the market demand for established technology service providers with stable revenue streams.“SyncSite represents the type of high-quality technology business buyers actively seek: deep client relationships, diversified service lines, and durable recurring revenue,” said Lenny Farber, broker at Website Closers.“Its 28-year operating history and strong positioning in enterprise technology solutions drove significant buyer interest.”Co-broker Doug Grindstaff added,“Businesses with this level of tenure, client loyalty, and technical infrastructure are rare in today's market. This was a sophisticated transaction requiring the right buyer fit and strategic positioning.”A Fresh Chapter Under New Ownership and A Successful Exit for the FounderBuyer Isaac Stoll sees significant opportunity to build on SyncSite's strong market position and expand its technology offerings.“SyncSite has built an exceptional reputation in software development and IT services,” said Stoll.“Its combination of custom solutions, managed services, and long-standing enterprise relationships creates a strong foundation for growth. I look forward to expanding its capabilities and market reach.”For seller Nick Kyriazis, the transaction marks a successful exit after nearly three decades of leadership and innovation.“SyncSite has been built on trust, technical excellence, and long-term customer success,” said Kyriazis.“Lenny, Doug, and the Website Closers team guided this process with professionalism and precision, helping us secure the right buyer and a strong outcome.”With this acquisition, SyncSite enters its next phase of growth backed by new leadership and expanded strategic vision. Its nearly three decades of market presence, recurring revenue infrastructure, and enterprise client relationships position the company for continued expansion in the evolving software and managed services sector.Congratulations to Website Closers and all the parties involved in this wonderful transition!BUSINESS BROKERSLenny Farberbroker/lenny-farber/516-581-5949Doug Grindstaffbroker/doug-grindstaff/866-540-4670ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Leading Software Company Acquired in another Massive Strategic Information Technology Services Deal Brokered News Provided By Website Closers November 02, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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