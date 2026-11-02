Vereigen Media Wins Gold At The 2026 Globee® Awards For Business In Achievement In Lead Generation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Gold recognition highlights Vereigen Media's approach to B2B lead generation through first-party data, Verified Content Engagement, human verification, and quality-focused audience engagement approach.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As B2B marketers face growing pressure in reaching the right audiences and demonstrate the quality of their engagement, Vereigen Media has earned Gold at the 2026 Globee® Awards for Business in the Lead Generation category. The recognition highlights the company's approach to helping B2B organizations connect with relevant business audiences through first-party data, Verified Content Engagement, human-led data validation, and quality-focused demand generation strategies.

Marketing leaders are navigating complex buying journeys while working to reach the right decision-makers. They need reliable data and meaningful engagement to give sales teams confidence in the leads they receive and a stronger starting point for conversations.

Vereigen Media's Gold recognition reflects our focus on lead quality, combining precise audience targeting, verified engagement, and careful execution to help marketers make those connections.









Recognizing a More Accountable Approach to B2B Lead Generation

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize achievements across industries, company sizes, and global markets. Through a structured, merit-based judging process, the program evaluates accomplishments in innovation, leadership, products, services, and organizational performance.

Vereigen Media's Gold recognition comes as B2B organizations look beyond lead volume to assess marketing effectiveness. Data quality, audience relevance, and meaningful engagement are central to understanding whether campaigns are reaching the right people and supporting sales conversations.

Vereigen Media supports these priorities through first-party data, zero outsourcing, and in-house human verification. This approach helps marketers connect with relevant business professionals and gives them greater confidence in the leads their campaigns deliver.

Turning Content Engagement Into Meaningful Connections

At the core of Vereigen Media's approach is Verified Content Engagement (VCE), its content syndication solution. VCE targets professionals who match the client's ideal customer profile, then measures and verifies their content engagement before delivering the lead. This gives marketers clearer evidence of interest beyond a form submission.

Vereigen Media also offers VM Engage, event registration, ABM, and targeted demand generation services powered by first-party data. Together, these solutions combine relevant audience targeting, meaningful engagement, and human verification to help marketers reach the right people and build stronger connections with prospective customers.

“When we started Vereigen Media, our vision was simple: build a company that marketers could trust to deliver quality, transparency, and accountability. We've remained committed to that vision as we've grown, investing in first-party data, human verification, and solutions that help marketers understand how their audiences truly engage. Receiving Gold at the Globee® Awards is a proud moment for our entire team and a reminder that staying committed to doing things right creates lasting value.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder and CEO, Vereigen Media.

Building Trust Through Quality, Consistency, and Execution

Delivering a consistent lead generation experience requires more than technology alone. Data accuracy, operational discipline, and reliable execution all play important roles in helping businesses make better use of their marketing investments.

Vereigen Media combines digital engagement strategies with in-house human verification to validate contact records and support campaign quality. Its zero-outsourcing policy and first-party data approach are central to its commitment maintaining greater control over data validation and audience engagement.

The Gold recognition also acknowledges the operational effort behind these programs, including campaign management, quality assurance, and the processes that support client delivery requirements.

“Operational excellence is not achieved through individual performance metrics; it comes from building processes that consistently deliver quality at every stage. From data validation and campaign execution to delivery and quality assurance, every step matters. At Vereigen Media, we have built our operating philosophy around accountability, human expertise, and continuous improvement. This recognition reflects the discipline behind our execution and our commitment to maintaining the standards that our clients depend on as we continue to scale.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder and COO, Vereigen Media.

Advancing the Future of B2B Marketing

As B2B marketing continues to evolve, organizations need approaches that balance reach with relevance and technology with human validation. First-party data, verified engagement, and disciplined validation can help marketers make more informed decisions about the audiences they reach and the interactions they prioritize.

Vereigen Media's Gold recognition at the 2026 Globee® Awards for Business marks an important milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to this approach. The company continues to support B2B organizations across technology, SaaS, IT, finance, cybersecurity, and other industries with digital engagement and demand generation solutions designed around audience quality and measurable execution.

Vereigen Media's principle: Leads. Done Right. remains the guiding moto that helps businesses create more meaningful connections with the professionals and organizations they want to reach.

B2B marketing leaders interested in improving audience engagement and strengthening their lead generation programs can explore Vereigen Media's solutions at .

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based B2B demand generation company helping organizations worldwide to connect with their relevant business audiences through first-party data, Verified Content Engagement, programmatic advertising, account-based marketing, event registration, and demand generation solutions.

With a team of more than 300 professionals, the company combines digital engagement strategies, in-house human verification, and a zero-outsourcing policy to support data quality and meaningful audience interactions. Vereigen Media works with B2B organizations across industries, helping them align on a unified approach of sales and marketing teams to build meaningful connections with prospective customers.

Leads. Done Right.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards an American organization recognize the achievements in business and the workplace. It honors individuals, teams, departments, and organizations across industries and regions. The award programs recognize accomplishments in areas including innovation, business leadership products, services, and organizational performance.

Learn more at globeeawards.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at