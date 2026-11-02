Jcdecaux Stands Alongside The Centre Pompidou During Its Renovation, With Landmark Media Space In The Heart Of Paris

Paris, 2 November 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that JCDecaux Artvertising, a benchmark in outdoor scenography and large-format communication in urban environments, has been selected by the Centre Pompidou to complement its iconic building with advertising and artistic installations throughout its renovation.

Brands will become co-creators of a vast, playful and creative canvas, inspired by the institution's bold DNA. JCDecaux Artvertising will meet the dual challenge of contributing to the funding of the building's restoration following its listing as a Historic Monument and deploying a powerful artistic and urban media platform that brings together audiences from the Marais and Les Halles districts around immersive initiatives until the reopening of the Centre Pompidou in 2030.

Designed as an open-air exhibition, the advertising installations may also be combined with event-driven activations on Place Stravinsky, to fully unfold the experience offered to the public.

Laurent Le Bon, President of the Centre Pompidou, said:“Since its creation, the Centre Pompidou has maintained a close dialogue with the city. Together with JCDecaux, we want to turn this period of transformation into a creative moment that further enhances the Centre Pompidou's reach and influence.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said:“We are deeply honoured to be standing alongside the Centre Pompidou, an internationally renowned cultural institution, during this major transformation. With this large-scale immersive installation, JCDecaux, building on its long-standing tradition of supporting major French landmarks, aims to turn the renovation site itself into an open-air cultural experience that reflects Beaubourg's free-spirited, multidisciplinary and deeply urban identity. By bringing together brands, contemporary creativity and architecture, we are creating a unique platform that serves both the institution and its audiences, while combining strong visual impact, economic value and environmental responsibility.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2025 revenue: €3,967.1m – H1 2026 revenue: €1,953.9m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 78 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

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Communications Department : Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – ...

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – ...

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