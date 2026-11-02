Silvercorp Metals, Inc. (NYSE: SVM) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Portnoy Law Firm Announces Investigation Into Silvercorp Metals, Inc. Concerning Potential Securities Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Silvercorp Metals, Inc. (NYSE: SVM). The investigation concerns whether Silvercorp and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased Silvercorp common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

Our firm is examining potential breaches of federal securities laws by Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) (“Silvercorp” or the“Company”). On October 19, 2026, the Company published its preliminary operations and sales data for Q2 of fiscal year 2027, disclosing a 13% year-over-year decrease in revenue to $72.1 million. This shortfall was primarily caused by significant operational disruptions at its core Ying Mining District following safety system enhancements. Silvercorp noted a 20% reduction in processed ore tonnage, which led to sharp annual decreases in silver (41%), lead (41%), and zinc (51%) output. Furthermore, management indicated that the GC Mine will stay shut down until late 2027 while the company redesigns its development framework to obtain required government approvals. Following these disclosures, Silvercorp's share price dropped $0.51, or 5.22%, closing at $9.26 on October 20, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Silvercorp Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the Silvecorp securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether Silvercorp Metals Inc. and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading public statements. The inquiry focuses on whether the company's financial metrics and operational health were misrepresented, particularly concerning production shortfalls at the Ying Mining District and the extended suspension of operations at the GC Mine.

Q: How much did Silvercorp stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the company's October 19, 2026 announcement of preliminary Q2 fiscal year 2027 operational and sales results-which revealed a 13% decline in revenue, severe production drops across silver, lead, and zinc, and the prolonged shutdown of the GC Mine until late 2027-Silvercorp's stock price fell $0.51 per share, or 5.22%, to close at $9.26 per share on October 20, 2026.

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing whether Silvercorp and its executives issued materially misleading statements regarding the operational stability and development progress of its mining assets, including the Ying Mining District and GC Mine. Specifically, the inquiry examines whether the company failed to timely disclose the severity of localized safety system upgrades and regulatory hurdles that significantly impaired ore processing and metal production.

Q: What do Silvercorp investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased SVM common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Silvercorp shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their SVM shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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