(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COFACE SA: John Gaines joins the Board of Directors Paris, 2 November 2026 – 5.45 pm The Board of Directors of COFACE SA co-opted John Gaines, Executive Vice President & Chief Actuary of Arch Mortgage Insurance (United States), as a non-independent director on the Board of Directors, replacing Yves Charbonneau. The composition of the COFACE SA Board of Directors remains unchanged, comprising 10 members (5 women and 5 men), including a majority of independent directors (6). ------------------------ Biography



John Gaines is Executive Vice President and Chief Actuary at Arch MI, where he oversees the teams responsible for pricing, claims provisioning, and business systems.

Before joining Arch MI, he served as Chief Underwriting Officer at United Guaranty Corporation, a company acquired by Arch MI in 2016. Prior to that, he held several senior management roles at United Guaranty, including Senior Vice President – Deputy Chief Risk Officer, Senior Vice President – National Accounts, Senior Vice President – Operations, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the group's Canadian operations.

John Gaines holds a master's degree in mathematics from Clemson University (South Carolina, USA) and a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Bob Jones University (Greenville, South Carolina, USA).

He is also a member of the Casualty Actuarial Society, where he holds the title of Fellow (FCAS).



CONTACTS

INVESTOR/ANALYST RELATIONS

Thomas Jacquet: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – ...

Rina Andriamiadantsoa: +33 1 49 02 15 85 - ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia Gaouaoui: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien Billet: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026/2027

(subject to change)

2026 Annual Results: February 18, 2027, after market close

Q1-2027 results: May 10, 2027, after market close

General Meeting: May 19, 2027

H1-2027 results: August 2, 2027, after market close

9M-2027 results: November 8, 2027, after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as all of COFACE SA's regulated information, can be found on the Group's website:

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Indicators (APMs), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2026 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document (see 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”)

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website .







COFACE: FOR TRADE

As a global leading player in trade credit risk management for 80 years, Coface helps companies grow and navigate in an uncertain and volatile environment.

Whatever their size, location or sector, Coface provides 100,000 clients across some 200 markets. with a full range of solutions: Insurance, Business Information, Debt Collection, Single Risk Insurance, Surety Bonds, Factoring.

Every day, Coface leverages its unique expertise and cutting-edge technology to make trade happen, in both domestic and export markets.

In 2025, Coface employed 5,511 people and recorded a turnover of ~€1.84 billion.



COFACE SA is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA



DISCLAIMER - Certain statements in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and they may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these statements. Please refer to chapter 5“Main risk factors and risk management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 2, 2026 under number D.26-0218 to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts or to provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

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2026 11 02 -PR - John Gaines joins the Board of Directors