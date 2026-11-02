ARGAN and PUMA inaugurate a new

warehouse in Vendenheim (67)

Source: ARGAN

ARGAN strengthens its presence in the Strasbourg logistics hub with the acquisition of a new

41,000 sqm facility, developed by LCR and operated by ID Logistics to support PUMA's B2B operations in France.

ARGAN, PUMA and ID Logistics celebrated the official inauguration of the new logistics facility in Vendenheim, in the Bas-Rhin department of France. Developed by LCR and subsequently acquired by ARGAN, this 41,000 sqm property accommodates the sportswear brand's B2B operations in France. It demonstrates how real estate expertise, technological innovation and operational excellence come together to address today's supply chain challenges.

An Automated Facility Driving Logistics Performance

Operated by ID Logistics, this new facility incorporates state-of-the-art automation technologies, including an AutoStore system powered by 98 robots. The facility is designed to meet PUMA's demanding order fulfillment and responsiveness requirements, with a processing capacity of up to 57,000 order lines per day.

Designed to support the growth of PUMA's operations in France, the facility serves as a strategic logistics hub, tailored to meet the distribution needs of PUMA's customers.

A High-Performance Logistics Facility with Strong Environmental Commitments

The facility has achieved BREEAM Excellent certification and incorporates several features designed to enhance its energy efficiency, including photovoltaic panels for on-site electricity consumption and LED lighting.

These features reflect an approach aimed at combining real estate performance, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

ARGAN Strengthens Its Presence in a Dynamic Logistics Hub

With this acquisition, ARGAN continues to expand its logistics real estate portfolio in eastern France and strengthens its presence in Vendenheim, where the Group already owns a warehouse developed for AUCHAN.

This complementary presence enables ARGAN to further strengthen its foothold in a dynamic region of strategic importance for logistics flows.

Stephane Cassagne, ARGAN's Director of Development and Asset Management:

“This transaction perfectly illustrates ARGAN's role as a long-term real estate investor. By acquiring this logistics facility developed by LCR, we are supporting PUMA's logistics needs while continuing to build a high-performing and sustainable property portfolio. This new acquisition, which further strengthens our existing presence in Vendenheim, also reflects our commitment to establishing a lasting foothold in this rapidly growing logistics hub.”

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About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player in its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at June 30, 2026, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.9 million sq.m, with close to 110 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.3 billion (excl. duties), this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €224 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2026).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.