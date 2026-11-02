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Bouygues: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


Date: 2026-11-02 11:46:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights

Paris, 02/11/26

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Date
Shares
Voting rights
Theoritical (1) Exercisable (2)
31 Octobre 2026 388,468,889 499,578,279 496,480,666

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the "Regulated Information " section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €385,323,631
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in around 80 countries with around 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in the Construction Division (Colas, Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier), energies & services (Equans), telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) and media (TF1) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

Attachment

  • MonthlyDisclosure_Octobre2026_EN

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903927


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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