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Coface SA: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares In The Capital As At October 31, 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 11:46:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at October 31, 2026

Paris, November 2, 2026 – 5.45 p.m.

Total Number of
Shares Capital		 Theoretical Number of Voting Rights 1 Number of Real
Voting Rights 2
150,179,792 150,179,792 149,505,412

(1)including own shares
(2)excluding own shares

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website .



About Coface
COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d'Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company's registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.
At the date of December 31, 2025, the Company's share capital amounts to €300,359,584, divided into 150,179,792 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.
All regulated information is available on the company's website ( ).
Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment A
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

Attachment

  • 2026 10 31 Declaration Shares Voting Rights

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903926


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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