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Nexity: Monthly Disclosure Of Voting Rights And Shares - October 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 11:46:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social: 67 rue Arago
93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
444 346 795 RCS Bobigny

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off date Total number
of shares		 Net total number of
voting rights
30 October 2026
 56,129,724
 Total gross 56,129,724
Net total 55,630,867

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 2 November 2026

Attachment

  • 2026_11_02 - Monthly disclosure of voting rights and shares - October 2026

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903925


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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