Nexity: Monthly Disclosure Of Voting Rights And Shares - October 2026

Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

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