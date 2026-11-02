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VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions On Shares From October 26, 2026, To October 30, 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 11:46:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, November 2, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from October 26, 2026, to October 30, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 26, 2026, to October 30, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 2026-10-26 FR0000125486 13 520 108,050836 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-26 FR0000125486 9 984 108,083654 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-26 FR0000125486 7 650 108,215882 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-26 FR0000125486 3 846 108,140874 TQEX
VINCI 2026-10-27 FR0000125486 15 365 108,560846 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-27 FR0000125486 11 810 108,596071 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-27 FR0000125486 4 155 108,730144 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-27 FR0000125486 3 670 108,654959 TQEX
VINCI 2026-10-28 FR0000125486 15 299 108,381179 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-28 FR0000125486 9 387 108,407766 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-28 FR0000125486 6 468 108,267007 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-28 FR0000125486 2 846 108,303584 TQEX
VINCI 2026-10-29 FR0000125486 16 497 108,964133 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-29 FR0000125486 7 954 108,978677 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-29 FR0000125486 6 202 109,019921 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-29 FR0000125486 3 347 108,982985 TQEX
VINCI 2026-10-30 FR0000125486 14 409 108,672875 XPAR
VINCI 2026-10-30 FR0000125486 10 211 108,649300 CEUX
VINCI 2026-10-30 FR0000125486 5 854 108,633200 AQEU
VINCI 2026-10-30 FR0000125486 2 526 108,578345 TQEX
TOTAL 171 000 108,5372

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat dactions from to 26-10-26 to 30-10-26

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903924


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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