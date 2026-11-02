Neighborhood Family Clinic Named 2026 Medical Clinic Of The Year In Maryville, TN

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Maryville, TN Family Practice Medical Clinic earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition after a nearly 5.0-star rating across consumer reviews.

MARYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neighborhood Family Clinic, a full-service and extremely affordable integrative family practice clinic in Maryville, Tennessee, is built around one mission: helping all people with health, medical, and wellness concerns with the highest quality care. That commitment has not only helped thousands of patients but now has earned the clinic the 2026 Medical Clinic of the Year award from the Consumer Ratings Institute in the Medical Clinics category.

Neighborhood Family Clinic, known locally as NFC, was created for a growing need. Millions of Americans cannot afford health insurance as healthcare costs and premiums continue to reach record highs. NFC is happy to provide medical services to all patients in need, with most scheduled office visits costing as little as $49 and most labs costing around $20 each. Patients of all ages can turn to NFC for urgent care, primary care, evaluation and treatment of acute and chronic problems, physicals, prescription refills, lab testing, and in-office procedures.

Clinic hours are currently Monday through Friday, and patients can schedule ahead or simply walk in. NFC's model allows the clinic to focus on more personalized, high-quality care while keeping costs lower because it does not participate with insurance companies. With transparent website published pricing, patients know the cost upfront and simply pay at the time of service. Membership is not required but is available as an option for patients seeking additional benefits, including extra discounts, virtual, and home visits.

Neighborhood Family Clinic in Maryville, TN was founded by Michael Nowak, a Physician Associate and the clinic's primary medical provider. After years of teaching medicine and gaining extensive hospital and clinical experience, including working at the Mayo Clinic, Nowak opened NFC after graduating with a Doctor of Medical Science degree from the local medical school. Nowak believes in providing high-quality medical care that blends Western medicine mixed with traditional or natural approaches.

“Our goal has always been to give people a clinic where they feel heard and can afford the care they need,” said Michael Nowak.“Being named Medical Clinic of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute means so much because it comes from our patients' own reviews. We are grateful to every family who trusts us with their care.”

NFC's commitment to helping people extends beyond its Maryville clinic. The team supports free community clinics, including Remote Area Medical and Under-the-Bridge, and participates in annual medical missions in Guatemala, where team members provide free medical care in impoverished mountain villages.

About Neighborhood Family Clinic

Neighborhood Family Clinic (NFC) is a full-service and extremely affordable family practice clinic in Maryville, Tennessee, offering most scheduled office visits as little as $49 and most labs around $20 each. NFC offers a full array of medical services including urgent care, primary care, lab testing, and numerous procedures for children and adults. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Michael Nowak

Neighborhood Family Clinic

+1 (865) 617-4663

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Neighborhood Family Clinic Named 2026 Medical Clinic of the Year in Maryville, TN News Provided By Awardy November 02, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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