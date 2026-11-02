Constanza Espejo To Discuss Intimacy Coordination At IAFFM 2026

Constanza Espejo, on set with cast and crew Emergencias Unidad de Vida, Telemundo.

Actress and director Constanza Espejo at the opening night of the 2025 Ibero-American Film Festival Miami.

Event poster for Constanza Espejo's free talk on intimacy coordination at IAFFM 2026, November 7 at 5:30 p.m., Koubek Center, Miami.

Telemundo's intimacy coordinator discusses consent and creativity at Miami's IAFFM 2026.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An intimate scene may last only seconds on screen, yet require hours of conversation, rehearsal, and agreements. Constanza Espejo will explore this behind-the-scenes work in“The Body in Performance: Intimacy, Consent, and Dramatic Truth in Contemporary Cinema,” presented by the Ibero-American Film Festival Miami (IAFFM) alongside We Art Foundation as part of the festival's Semillero program.

The talk will take place on Saturday, November 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Koubek Center. Admission is free, with limited seating.

The Work Behind an Intimate Scene

Intimacy coordinators collaborate with directors, producers, and performers on scenes involving nudity, simulated sex, and other forms of intimacy or bodily exposure. Their work includes reviewing scripts, facilitating clear agreements and boundaries with each performer, collaborating on choreography, and supporting the filming process to maintain ongoing consent and agreed-upon conditions.

Espejo currently serves in this role on Emergencias. Unidad de Vida, Telemundo's medical series filmed in Miami. During the session, she will explain how intimacy coordination becomes part of the creative process, from preproduction through filming.

The talk is designed for audiovisual professionals and students, as well as anyone interested in understanding how these scenes are created. Topics will include:

For directors: translating an artistic vision into clear, repeatable actions that support truthful performances.

For producers: when to bring in an intimacy coordinator and how to incorporate the role into production planning.

For actors: communicating boundaries, establishing agreements, and maintaining consent throughout rehearsals and filming.

The presentation will be followed by an open conversation with the audience about the questions, resistance, and creative possibilities surrounding this profession.

A Perspective Shaped by Acting and Directing

An Argentine actress and director based in Miami, Espejo brings firsthand knowledge of both a performer's vulnerability and a director's responsibility. Her acting career spans Argentina, Spain, Mexico, and the United States, and she has directed more than 35 theatrical productions in Miami, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Madrid.

She won Best Performer in a Play in the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards for her performance in Area Stage's Las Marcas del Mar (Sea Marks), in which she starred alongside Mariano Chiesa.

She is currently directing Hope Station, a production featuring 18 actors and original music, scheduled to premiere in Miami on December 6, 2026.

Espejo is the author of Del texto a la verdad. Técnica Meisner + Recursos Combinados, available on Amazon, and a certified Meisner Technique instructor. She has taught at Barry University, Instituto Cervantes, and Miami Dade College's Koubek Center.

Hosting the Closing Awards Ceremony

In addition to leading the talk, Espejo will co-host IAFFM's closing awards ceremony alongside festival director Fernando Arciniega on Saturday, November 14, at 6 p.m. at the Koubek Center.

Event Details



Talk

The Body in Performance: Intimacy, Consent, and Dramatic Truth in Contemporary Cinema

Date and time

Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.

Location

Koubek Center, 2705 SW 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33135

Audience

Directors, producers, actors, students, and interested members of the public

Admission

Free, with limited seating

Reservations

...

Constanza Espejo is available for interviews in English and Spanish about intimacy coordination, consent, collaboration on set, the Meisner Technique, and her participation in IAFFM. High-resolution photographs are available upon request.

About We Art Foundation

We Art Foundation, Inc. is a Miami-Dade–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2023 by Constanza Espejo. It develops training, production, and outreach programs dedicated to Spanish-language performing arts.

Media Contact

Constanza Espejo | We Art Foundation

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Instagram: @espejoconstanza · @weart

Festival information:

maria ESPEJO

We art Foundation

+1 786-451-9706

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Constanza Espejo to Discuss Intimacy Coordination at IAFFM 2026 News Provided By We art Foundation November 02, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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