Award-Winning Western Drama 'Wild Faith Christmas' Arrives On VOD Nationwide November 3

Beloved Sequel to Hit Film 'Wild Faith' Brings Frontier Faith, Action, and Holiday Heart to All Major Streaming Platforms via BMG-Global

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BMG-Global announces the nationwide video-on-demand release of 'Wild Faith Christmas ', the stirring sequel to the beloved frontier drama 'Wild Faith '. Available on all major streaming platforms beginning November 3, 2026, the film delivers high-stakes adventure, heartfelt faith, and genuine holiday spirit after its successful 2025 theatrical run and multiple festival awards.Set in late 1800s Northern Michigan, 'Wild Faith Christmas' reunites fan-favorite characters Emmett Murphy, Ben Lilly, and Hester Thickett five years later. As they deliver supplies to a local church caring for newly arrived orphans, their Christmas mission turns dangerous when a ruthless mine owner's thugs kidnap a young Native boy. The trio launches a daring rescue that tests their bonds of loyalty and friendship, blending pulse-pounding frontier action with themes of faith, justice, and the true meaning of Christmas.Building on the original 'Wild Faith,' a streaming phenomenon that has amassed over 8.9 million views on EncourageTV's YouTube channel alone, the sequel's emotional reunion carries powerful weight for longtime fans and new audiences alike.The film stars Shane Hagedorn (who also directs and produces), DJ Perry (screenwriter and producer), Melissa Anschutz, and Dean Teaster. It features rising young talent Teyton Allan Colbert, DJ Burch, and Adasyn Reed, with strong antagonist performances by Tim Lovelace, Steven Sutherland, and Randy Spence. For the full cast, crew, and additional information, visit the film's official IMDb page.'Wild Faith Christmas' has already earned critical recognition, including multiple honors at the Wild Bunch Film Festival: Best Western and Best Feature for the film, Best Director and Best Actor for Shane Hagedorn, Best Actress (Festival Director's Choice) for Melissa Anschutz, Best Supporting Actor for DJ Burch, Best Supporting Actress for Adasyn Reed, and Best Supporting Actress for Melissa Anschutz at the prestigious International Christian Film Festival, plus the Will Rogers Medallion Award and an Award of Merit at Indie Fest for Shane Hagedorn. Further awards are anticipated.Additional producers include Melissa Anschutz and Anthony Hornus. Dennis Therrian supervised post-production and scored the film, with Travis Hayward on cinematography."BMG-Global is proud to bring 'Wild Faith Christmas' to audiences everywhere this holiday season. This film embodies exactly what we stand for: quality storytelling with heart, purpose, and universal appeal. It is the kind of movie families will want to watch together year after year," said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global.'Wild Faith Christmas' arrives on all major VOD platforms on November 3, 2026. The official trailer is available at .Media screeners and interviews are available upon request.BMG-Global distributes the film, and Collective Development Inc. (CDI) produced it.About 'Wild Faith Christmas'Directed by Shane Hagedorn and written by DJ Perry, 'Wild Faith Christmas' is an independent frontier drama set in Northern Michigan in the late 1800s. A sequel to the beloved 'Wild Faith,' the film follows three returning heroes on a perilous Christmas mission to rescue a kidnapped Native boy from the thugs of a ruthless mine owner. The film explores faith, loyalty, justice, and the holiday season's enduring spirit.About BMG-GlobalBMG-Global is a full-service entertainment distribution company that delivers quality content to audiences across major digital and streaming platforms worldwide. For more information, visit .About Collective Development Inc. (CDI)Collective Development Inc. (CDI) is an independent film production company known for producing character-driven, faith-friendly stories rooted in authentic American values. For more information, visit .

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'Wild Faith Christmas' Official Trailer

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Award-Winning Western Drama 'Wild Faith Christmas' Arrives on VOD Nationwide November 3 News Provided By Twin Engines Global November 02, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Mining Industry, Movie Industry, Religion



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