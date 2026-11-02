Pro Garage Door Named Garage Door Company Of The Year In Rapid City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally owned garage door company earns a 5.0-star rating across 280 consumer reviews as it brings its service to the Black Hills.

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pro Garage Door, a locally owned garage door company that opened its Rapid City location in June 2025, has been named Garage Door Company of the Year in the Garage Door Services category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 280 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the standard of service the company has carried west from Sioux Falls to customers in the Black Hills area.

Pro Garage Door has been around for 15 years. After building its reputation in Sioux Falls, the company opened its Rapid City location on the I-90 Service Road in June 2025 to serve homeowners, builders and businesses in and around the city. The Rapid City team handles garage door sales, installation, service, repair and maintenance. Its work ranges from sectional, rolling and coiling doors to loading dock equipment, along with quiet, low-maintenance openers for homes and industrial-grade Genie and LiftMaster openers for commercial sites.

Each location services a 100-mile radius daily, and between the two locations, Pro Garage Door can service the whole state depending on the project.

Black Hills customers get the same approach that built the company's reputation on the east side of the state. Its technicians are its own employees, not subcontractors, and its service trucks carry a large stock of parts for all major brands, including LiftMaster, Clopay, Amarr, Wayne Dalton, Genie and Overhead Door, so many repairs are finished without a second trip. Estimates on new doors and openers are free, and new doors and openers carry at least a one-year warranty on materials and workmanship.

“When we opened in Rapid City, the goal was simple: give Black Hills homeowners and businesses the same service our Sioux Falls customers have counted on for years,” said Casey McChesney, Rapid City Branch Manager of Pro Garage Door.“We call people back, we show up when we say we will, and we quote honest prices with no surprises. Being named Garage Door Company of the Year in Rapid City tells us our team out here is getting that right.”

Pro Garage Door is a member of the Black Hills Home Builders Association, and its Rapid City office is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About Pro Garage Door

Pro Garage Door is a locally owned garage door company that has been around for 15 years, serving Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Its Rapid City location, opened in June 2025, provides residential and commercial garage door sales, installation, service, repair and maintenance, working on all major brands of doors and openers with its own trained technicians. Each location services a 100-mile radius daily, and between the two locations the company can service the whole state depending on the project. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Casey McChesney

Pro Garage Door

+1 (605) 939-8837

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Pro Garage Door Named Garage Door Company of the Year in Rapid City News Provided By Awardy November 02, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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