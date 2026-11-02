MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Miami precious metals firm earns recognition backed by a 4.9-star Google rating and an education-first approach to retirement savings.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cedar Gold Group, a full-service precious metals firm based in Miami, Florida, has been named 2026 Editors' Choice - #1 Rated in Gold & Bullion by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on overall public consumer reviews and a 4.9-star rating on Google. It reflects the company's education-first approach and its commitment to treating clients' retirement savings with patience, clarity and respect.

Cedar Gold Group was founded on one conviction: the precious metals industry had a trust problem, and families saving for retirement were paying the price. The company took a different path, putting education before transaction, pricing before commitment and relationships before revenue. Today, families across all 50 states rely on Cedar Gold Group, and the firm is the official precious metals partner of the Miami Marlins.

Cedar Gold Group helps clients move IRAs, 401(k)s and TSPs into self-directed precious metals IRAs, and also sells physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium for direct delivery or secure storage. Every account is run by a dedicated specialist, fees and premiums are provided in writing before a client commits, and the firm offers a fair-market buyback of the metals it sells.

“Retirement savings represent decades of discipline, and our job is to treat them that way,” said Allen Awali, CEO of Cedar Gold Group.“Being recognized as Editors' Choice, based on what our clients say about us, confirms that clear answers and full transparency matter. We'll keep teaching before we sell and standing by every client long after the paperwork is signed.”

Cedar Gold Group offers free one-on-one consultations and a free Gold IRA guide through its website.

About Cedar Gold Group

Cedar Gold Group is a full-service precious metals firm based in Miami, Florida, offering precious metals IRAs, rollovers, direct purchases of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, and buyback services, with an education-first approach. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Allen Awali

Cedar Gold Group

+1 (855) 404-6015

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Cedar Gold Group Named 2026 Editors' Choice - #1 Rated in Gold & Bullion News Provided By Awardy November 02, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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