Rosaline Amangbo Selected As One Of IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Rosaline Amangbo at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosaline Amangbo, Certified International Business & Diplomatic Protocol Consultant, was recently selected as one of IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), recognizing her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to her industry. IAOTP is a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honoring a select group of accomplished and influential professionals each year.Membership in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, with only a select number of professionals in each discipline chosen for this distinction. Being selected for inclusion in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an even more exclusive honor, reserved for 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, and inspirational professionals. These distinguished honorees are hand-selected for their remarkable stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Each has made meaningful contributions to society, influenced their respective industries, and earned the respect of their peers and communities. A dedicated chapter will highlight each honoree's journey, accomplishments, and impact. Volume 6 of IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication will be released in 2027, celebrating the extraordinary individuals who continue to lead with courage, purpose, and vision.With more than two decades of experience spanning retail, distribution, technology, real estate, and financial consulting, Rosaline Amangbo has established herself as a respected expert and accomplished leader. Dynamic and results-driven, she currently serves as CEO of Jacamiah Global Real Estate Limited, a Lagos-based real estate firm affiliated with Jacamiah Global Business Venture.In her current and previous leadership roles, Rosaline has overseen operations at Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd., guiding strategic growth and service delivery across property development, brokerage, valuation, financing, and consultancy. She also manages affiliated companies both locally and internationally while cultivating a strong network of certified brokers operating across 75 countries worldwide.Rosaline's expertise encompasses entrepreneurship, real estate development, commercial property brokerage-including office, retail, and industrial properties-project financing, valuation, and international real estate investment. A seasoned consultant, she has extensive experience advising small, medium-sized, and enterprise-level organizations within the built environment. Under her leadership, Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd. has also expanded its operations to include the distribution of cement and building materials.Jacamiah Global Real Estate Ltd. maintains affiliations with Industry Investment Group LLC Qatar, a financial holding company focused on investments across key economic and industrial sectors, as well as the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) in Nigeria. As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), WBAF promotes economic development by supporting innovative financial solutions for startups, scaleups, innovators, entrepreneurs, and SMEs, while advancing greater gender equality and women's participation in the global business community.Before embarking on her professional journey, Rosaline earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature in English from Lagos State University, followed by a Diploma in Project Management from Kenyatta University. She later pursued advanced certifications in property development and real estate investment through the University of Cape Town's Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment and studied real estate marketing at Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University. Her diverse academic background, combined with decades of hands-on experience, has helped shape her multifaceted approach to leadership, investment, and business development.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Amangbo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was selected as Top Commercial Property Broker of the Year. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for her selection for The Empowered Woman Award and for her recent selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication.In addition to her successful career, Rosaline is actively involved in professional associations and real estate advocacy. She currently serves as the Assistant General Secretary of the Association of Estate Agents of Nigeria (AEAN), Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Secretary of the Continuous Development Professional Committee, and Member of the Membership Committee. She is also a Member of FIABCI-Nigeria, a Diamond Member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an International Member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Chicago, Illinois, special member of FIABCI Middle East and a member of FIABCI Nigeria.Looking back, Rosaline attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she is committed to continuing to elevate the standard of real estate practice both within Nigeria and globally.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Annette Natoli

IAOTP

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Rosaline Amangbo Selected as one of IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders News Provided By IAOTP November 02, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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