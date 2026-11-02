Dos Aces Golf Opens Founding Memberships For New Members-Only Indoor Golf Club In Plano, Texas

Brothers Gary and Stephen Levine open 50 founding memberships and a $5 first month at their private indoor golf simulator club in Plano, TX

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dos Aces Golf, a new members-only indoor golf club in Plano founded by brothers Gary and Stephen Levine, has opened founding memberships ahead of its Fall 2026 opening at 5200 McDermott Road, Suite 110, Plano, Texas. The club offers private, enclosed simulator bays open from 5 AM to 11 PM every day of the year, holidays included, for golfers who want to practice on their own schedule rather than around a tee sheet, a range's opening hours or the North Texas weather.The founding waitlist is open now. The first 50 golfers to commit can lock in a year of the club's top membership tier at a reduced rate, along with lifetime founding member perks, and everyone who joins the waitlist today can claim their first month for $5.Built by two brothers for golfers who just want to playThe brothers built Dos Aces around a simple idea: a place for indoor golf in Plano that golfers can walk into whenever an hour opens up in their day, without the bars, locker rooms and initiation fees that come with premium simulator clubs."We grew up golfing with our dad, and we both fell in love with the sport," said Gary and Stephen Levine, co-founders of Dos Aces Golf. "We just wanted to practice for a quick hour or two when our schedules allowed it. The answer wasn't another premium club. It was the opposite: strip away the add-ons, get back to basics and build a club that's inviting, golfer-friendly and backed by the best technology."The founders point to a gap in the local market. Golfers around Plano have no shortage of beautiful outdoor courses and premium simulator clubs, but many of those clubs come stocked with full bars, locker rooms and concierge service, and charge anywhere from $250 to more than $499 a month, often with sizeable initiation fees on top. Dos Aces takes the opposite approach, keeping the focus on practice and the price within reach of everyday golfers.The name reflects the family story behind the club. "Dos" stands for the two brothers, and "Aces" for the hole-in-one every golfer is chasing.Book, walk in, playDos Aces is designed to remove every step between a golfer and a swing. There is no front desk, no tee time scramble and no staff watching from the sidelines.Members book online from their phone, choosing an open bay and a time. Sessions run in 30-minute blocks, so a golfer can book a quick hour before work or a longer three-hour session on the weekend. Before each booking, Dos Aces texts the member a one-time keypad code. On arrival, the member punches in the code and walks straight into a private bay that is ready to go.The club is open from 5 AM to 11 PM every day of the year, holidays included. That makes early-morning practice before the office, a lunchtime session or a late-night range hour all part of a normal week, whatever the season or the temperature outside.Private bays and pro-grade technologyEvery bay at Dos Aces Golf is fully enclosed, sound-dampened and climate-controlled, so members can play alone or with guests without distraction. Each indoor golf simulator is a ProTee VX system with access to more than 500 world courses, along with shot tracking for practice on every club. Members can work through a structured range session, sharpen a single club or play a full round on a tournament course, all inside the same bay.The founders say they did not cut corners on the equipment. Every bay runs precision launch monitor technology and software chosen to help members measure their progress and improve their game, rather than simply entertain.Four principles behind the clubDos Aces is built around four principles that shape everything from the bay design to the membership rules:. Elevate: better technology, a better space and premium quality where it matters.. Focus: no food service, no bar and no friction, because everything else is a distraction from the game.. Perform: the range or more than 500 tournament courses, all set up for serious practice.. Escape: a calm, inviting space to clear the head, reset and work on an evolving swing whenever the day offers an hour.There is no food or beverage service at the club. Members are welcome to bring their own food or drinks, as long as they treat the space like their own.Two simple membership optionsDos Aces offers golf simulator membership on a month-to-month basis, with no contracts, no initiation fees and no surprise charges. Members can cancel at any time online, with no calls, no retention pitch and no penalty. Guests are always free.. Ace, $99 per month: 30 hours of bay time included each month, which works out to an effective $3.30 an hour and roughly one hour of play for every day of the month. Additional time is $10 to $30 per 30-minute block depending on off-peak or peak hours. Included hours do not roll over.. Par, $19 per month: full facility access with no included bay time. Par members book any open bay online and pay $10 to $30 per 30-minute block, depending on the time of day.Both tiers include full facility access from 5 AM to 11 PM daily and access to every one of the club's 500-plus simulator courses. Membership numbers will be limited to keep the experience premium for members, and the club encourages interested golfers to claim a spot on the waitlist early.Founding membership limited to 50 golfersThe first 50 members can secure a Founding Membership for a one-time payment of $900. It includes 12 months of the Ace tier, a $1,188 value, at an effective rate of $75 per month for the first year, a saving of almost $300. Founding members also receive lifetime Founding Member perks after year one and free Dos Aces branded apparel from the club's first apparel drop.Golfers who join the founding waitlist now can also lock in their first month for $5. No payment is taken at sign-up: joining the waitlist reserves a spot, locks in founding pricing and puts members first through the door when the club opens.Easy to reach from across North TexasDos Aces Golf sits on the east side of Preston Road at Preston and McDermott in Plano, close to the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The location makes it a short drive for golfers across Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney and the surrounding North Texas communities, whether they are fitting in a session on the way to work or heading over after dinner.The club welcomes everyday golfers looking for a convenient place to practice, as well as experienced players who want consistent, distraction-free reps on pro-grade equipment. Corporate memberships, media inquiries and sponsorship conversations can be arranged directly with the team.How to joinGolfers can join the founding waitlist, review membership details and claim one of the 50 Founding Memberships at . Updates on the opening, construction progress and the first apparel drop are shared on the club's social channels at @dosacesgolf on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X, and on the Dos Aces Golf Facebook page.About Dos Aces GolfDos Aces Golf is a members-only indoor golf club in Plano, Texas, founded by brothers Gary and Stephen Levine. Its private, enclosed simulator bays are open 5 AM to 11 PM every day of the year, with online booking, keypad entry, ProTee VX simulators and more than 500 courses. Memberships start at $19 per month with no contracts and no initiation fees. The club opens in Fall 2026. Learn more and join the founding waitlist at .

Josh MARANEY

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Dos Aces Golf Opens Founding Memberships for New Members-Only Indoor Golf Club in Plano, Texas News Provided By Top Click Media November 02, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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