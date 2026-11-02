Pepup Gives $30,000 To Support Career And Skilled Trades Education On Delmarva

(Courtesy of Sussex Tech) L-R: Jeff Linthicum (PepUp), Erin Hollingsworth (PepUp), Kelly Whaley (Sussex Tech Adult Education), Summer VanZandt (PepUp), Jason Peel (Sussex County Vocational Technical School District Superintendent).

(Courtesy of Chesapeake College) L-R: Clifford Coppersmith (Chesapeake College President ), Nash McMahan (PepUp President).

Donations to Sussex Tech in Delaware and Chesapeake College in Maryland help local students train for careers close to home.

- Sussex Tech Superintendent Dr. Jason Peel

FEDERALSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PepUp has donated a combined $30,000 to two Delmarva schools that prepare students for careers in the skilled trades and technical fields. The gifts went to Sussex County Vocational Technical School District in Georgetown, Delaware, and to Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Maryland.

“Delmarva needs skilled workers to keep homes and businesses running. Schools like Sussex Tech and Chesapeake College help local students build those careers close to home, and PepUp is proud to support them,” said Nash McMahan.

PepUp Supports Technical Education with $20,000 Gift to Sussex Tech

PepUp presented a $20,000 donation to Sussex County Vocational Technical School District October 19. The gift funds programs and projects for high school and adult education students. It will help the district expand learning opportunities and resources for both groups.

“We are incredibly grateful to PepUp for this generous contribution and their investment in education,” said Sussex County Vocational Technical School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Peel.“This donation will help us continue to provide meaningful educational opportunities for our students and adult learners while supporting programs and projects to make a lasting difference in our community.”

PepUp Funds Chesapeake College Equipment Campaign with $10,000 Gift

PepUp President Nash McMahan also presented a $10,000 gift to Chesapeake College October 8. The gift will help pay for equipment in the college's new regional skilled trades center. It is the first business donation to the Chesapeake College Foundation's new $3 million campaign, which is raising funds for equipment and technology in the new building.

“The McMahan Family and Pep-Up/Tri-Gas and Oil have been long-time supporters of the College. It was not surprising at all that the company stepped up to become the very FIRST business donation towards our new campaign for the skilled trades. We can't stress enough how much we value the support they have given our students over the years,” said Chesapeake College President Clifford Coppersmith.

Chesapeake College has entered the design phase for the $48 million, 25,000-square-foot center on its Wye Mills campus. The building will replace the college's 50-year-old Queen Anne's Technical (QAT) building. It will house the college's advanced manufacturing, agriculture, construction, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and welding programs. The State of Maryland and the college's five support counties are funding construction. The college plans to break ground in 2027 and expects to open the building in late 2028.

PepUp and the McMahan family have supported Chesapeake College for decades. Keith McMahan established the Lee & Audrey McMahan Endowed Scholarship at the college in 1992 in honor of his parents. Nash McMahan served on the Chesapeake College Board of Trustees from 2010 to 2024, including a term as board chair.

About PepUp

PepUp has provided propane, heating oil, and fuel services to homes, farms, and businesses across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia since 1963. PepUp is a member of the Tri Gas Family of Companies. Learn more about PepUp's history and the Tri Gas Family of Companies.

Erin Hollingsworth

PepUp

+1 800-638-7802

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PepUp Gives $30,000 to Support Career and Skilled Trades Education on Delmarva News Provided By PepUp November 02, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Energy Industry



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