CPCA Announces Global Expansion, Beginning With CPCA Canada

CPCA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. private credit defaults reached a record 6.3 percent for the twelve months through August, Fitch Ratings reported, with 14 default events in August alone.The Center for Private Credit Accountability (CPCA ), the national nonprofit oversight organization founded by James McManus, today announced that CPCA will be going global, and CPCA Canada is in the works to be the next chapter started. Andrew Long, a former professional hockey player who invested in the collapsed Ontario developer RHH Rental Properties Ltd. and brought friends and family in as investors, will be the face of CPCA Canada.CPCA's Canadian work began with investors in RHH Rental Properties, which operated as Reid's Heritage Properties and filed for bankruptcy in June 2025 with approximately $94 million in liabilities, much of it owed to investors. The organization has been helping those investors trace how their money moved into the United States.Under Canadian law, CPCA Canada will be organized as its own chapter, with the U.S. organization remaining the founding body. The chapter will offer Canadian borrowers and investors the same support CPCA provides at home: investigating questionable lending practices, guiding victims through recovery, and pressing for stronger oversight.“Right now, the primary focus is Canada,” McManus said. London is expected to follow.“It's a global problem,” McManus said.“You need regulatory policies to weed out all the criminals and keep it a good business.”Headquartered in Harlem, CPCA pushes for transparency, ethical lending standards, and regulatory oversight in private credit. It educates borrowers, tracks lending data, and serves as an independent vetting resource for union pension funds and institutional investors.Sources:Media Contact:

Ryan McCormick

Goldman McCormick PR

+1 516-901-1103

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CPCA Announces Global Expansion, Beginning With CPCA Canada News Provided By Goldman McCormick PR, INC November 02, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, World & Regional



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