O&H DANISH BAKERY CELEBRATES A BERRY MERRY CHRISTMAS WITH NEW HOLLY BERRY KRINGLE

Holly Berry Kringle is available for a limited time

A Very Danish Christmas Kringle is now available.

Santa's Secret Christmas Kringle is available for two-day nationwide shipping until the end of the year.

Snickerdoodle Kringle is back for a limited time.

Limited-edition holiday Kringle available online now and in O&H Wisconsin bakeries starting Dec. 7

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- O&H Danish Bakery is serving up a new holiday tradition fit for the season with its newest limited-edition flavor, Holly Berry Kringle. The sugarplum-inspired pastry from the world-renowned bakery is now available online for two-day nationwide delivery through the end of the year and will debut at O&H bakery locations in Southeast Wisconsin on Dec. 7.Holly Berry Kringle starts with a smooth cheesecake base layered with a festive four-berry compote of blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, all nestled inside O&H's signature flaky pastry. It is finished with buttery streusel baked to a golden brown, a drizzle of sweet icing and purple and cream-colored sprinkles.The new flavor takes its inspiration from the sugarplum, the luxurious European Christmas confection made famous in holiday tales. Popular from the 1600s through the 1800s, sugarplums were handmade, multi-layered treats that took days to prepare – much like O&H's Kringle, which takes three days to create its signature 36 layers of butter, dough and scratch-made filling.“Every holiday season, we look forward to introducing a new Kringle that brings a little extra magic to our customers' celebrations. With Holly Berry Kringle, we wanted to marry old and new by drawing on the sugarplum, a treat that was truly a labor of love, just like our Kringle,” says Peter Olesen, president and fourth generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery.For even more holiday cheer, three fan-favorite flavors have returned as part of this year's holiday lineup. Starting with A Very Danish Christmas Kringle, inspired by Risalamande, one of Denmark's most traditional Christmas desserts, and layers a smooth almond filling with tart Montmorency cherries from Door County, Wisconsin. Follow by Santa's Secret Christmas Kringle featuring red velvet cake with a silky vanilla pudding filling, finished with a creamy frosting and Christmas sprinkles. Finally, fan-favorite Snickerdoodle Kringle wraps a cinnamon sugar cookie filling in flaky pastry, which is coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with sweet frosting and even more cinnamon sugar.The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for the O&H Danish Bakery, which produces up to 7,000 Kringle each day in December. Its signature pastries are enjoyed by customers around the world, and O&H Kringle has made landfall on all seven continents. Customers can visit any of O&H's five bakery locations in Southeast Wisconsin to purchase Holly Berry Kringle beginning Dec. 7 through Dec. 24, or shop online for Kringle, gourmet gift packages and more atAbout O&H Danish BakeryO&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 and created the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now in its 76th year, run by the fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. Widely celebrated for its signature pastry, O&H has been named Best Kringle for 10 consecutive years by The Journal Times, also earning honors for Best Bakery and Best in Customer Service-Retail in Racine County. The award-winning bakery has received national recognition, including being featured on Good Morning America and highlighted as a top gift item in CNN, FOX News, Newsweek, USA Today and more, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. Visit the website at and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook by visiting and Instagram at

Emily Miller

Laughlin Constable

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O&H DANISH BAKERY CELEBRATES A BERRY MERRY CHRISTMAS WITH NEW HOLLY BERRY KRINGLE News Provided By Laughlin Constable November 02, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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