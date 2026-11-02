Paramount Lodging Advisors Completes Sale Of Fairfield Inn & Suites Development Site In Gas City, IN

The 1.5-acre, commercially approved parcel at I-69 and SR 22 is planned for a 110-key upper-midscale Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott.

- Carter Benedict, Senior Associate, Paramount Lodging Advisors

CHICAGO, IN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paramount Lodging Advisors has completed the sale of an approximately 1.5-acre development site planned for a proposed 110-key Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Gas City, Indiana. The commercially approved parcel was sold fee simple.

Fairfield is one of Marriott's leading select-service brands, with more than 1,200 hotels worldwide, giving the buyer a clear path to bringing a proven upper-midscale brand to the market.

The site sits at Interstate 69 (Exit 259) and State Road 22 / US-35, offering strong visibility and direct north-south interstate access. Located in Grant County, approximately 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the site is well positioned to serve business and leisure demand across east-central Indiana.

The transaction reflects continued buyer interest in well-located hospitality development sites along established Midwest interstate corridors.

“Gas City offers exactly what hotel developers look for: direct interstate access, strong visibility, and a site positioned for a proven Marriott brand. We're pleased to have guided our client from marketing through closing and to have delivered a strong result on their behalf.”

Carter Benedict, Senior Associate, Paramount Lodging Advisors

The transaction was led by Carter Benedict, Senior Associate at Paramount Lodging Advisors.

This closing reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering results across diverse markets and asset types, including development opportunities. Paramount Lodging Advisors looks forward to building on this momentum with its clients, partners, and colleagues.

About Paramount Lodging Advisors

Paramount Lodging Advisors is a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm specializing in the sale of hospitality assets, debt and equity placement, and value-enhancement strategies across the United States. For more information, visit

Brandon Barba

Paramount Lodging Advisors

+1 312-248-9716

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Paramount Lodging Advisors Completes Sale of Fairfield Inn & Suites Development Site in Gas City, IN News Provided By Paramount Lodging Advisors November 02, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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