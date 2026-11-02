Legal Help For Veterans, PLLC Comments On SPORT Bill Expanded Coverage For Recreational Prostheses For Veterans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The Veterans Supporting Prosthetics Opportunities and Recreational Therapy (SPORT) Act was recently introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate. If passed, the bill would expand the VA's definition of“medical services.” The expanded definition would include adaptive prostheses and custom devices to allow veterans to participate in sports and other recreational activities.

“Our disabled veterans made tremendous sacrifices in defense of our nation, and they shouldn't have to navigate VA red tape to get the medical equipment they need to lead active lifestyles. The Veterans SPORT Act would make sure their prostheses are always covered,” said Indiana senator Jim Banks, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

If passed, the bill would require the VA to provide coverage for prosthetics used in recreation. These items would be included in veterans'“medical services” benefits. Currently, the VA can only cover these devices if they are a“direct and active component” of medical treatment.

Exercise and sports have proven health benefits. Exercise is shown to improve cognition, manage depression and anxiety, help manage weight, and reduce certain health risks. Those who exercise regularly demonstrate lower rates of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, infectious diseases, and even some cancers, according to the CDC.

For veterans, the benefits of exercise and sports participation are even more pronounced. Veterans who engage in regular physical activity regularly report that it reduces symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. For many veterans, the social aspect of sports and exercise are a lifeline as they transition back to civilian life. Sports and exercise allow veterans to connect with their community, share experiences, and enjoy some of the most beautiful areas of the nation they worked so hard to protect.

Some veterans, however, face high hurdles to sports and exercise participation. Vets missing limbs may need prosthetics or orthotics specially adapted for certain activities. Without access to this equipment, these veterans lose the life-changing benefits of exercise and sports. And the costs of this equipment can be high.

The SPORT Bill seeks to remove this hurdle. The VA Disability team at Legal Help for Veterans supports these efforts to improve the lives of veterans with disabilities.

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Legal Help For Veterans, PLLC Comments on SPORT Bill Expanded Coverage for Recreational Prostheses for Veterans News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 02, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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