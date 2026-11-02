BJP's 10-Year Double-Engine Rule In Uttarakhand Betrayed People's Aspirations, Says Kharge

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday strongly criticised the BJP's 10-year tenure in Uttarakhand, alleging that the party's 'double-engine' government had betrayed the hopes and aspirations of the state's people.

In a post on his X handle, Kharge said a collapsed law-and-order situation, serious concerns regarding the safety of women, the arrogance of those in power, and a persistent tendency to evade accountability had left the public deeply disappointed.

He said that the people of Uttarakhand were now demanding accountability and seeking change. According to him, the Congress party is vigorously championing the rights and interests of the people from the streets to the legislative assembly.

Kharge asserted that the party is firm on its stand to earn the trust of the public so that it can provide 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand with a government that is secure, empathetic and accountable-one that prioritises the public interest above all else.

The Congress president's remarks come in view of the growing political activity in the hill state, where the opposition has been highlighting issues related to governance, women's safety and administrative accountability.

Kharge's statement indicates the party's attempt to position itself as an alternative focused on public welfare and responsible governance in Uttarakhand.

By pointing to the alleged failures of the ruling dispensation, the Congress is seeking to mobilise public opinion ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

Kharge's emphasis on security, empathy and accountability indicates the party's intent to build a narrative centred on good governance and the protection of citizens' rights.

The statement also shows the Congress' broader strategy of raising questions about the performance of BJP-ruled states while projecting itself as a party committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people.

On Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal held a meeting with Uttarakhand leaders to discuss the strategy and action plan for the forthcoming state assembly elections. Both leaders urged the state unit to work aggressively, maintain solidarity and take a firm stand.