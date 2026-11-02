Agriculture Minister Chouhan Reviews Kharif Harvest And Rabi Plans

Minister Reviews Kharif Harvest and Rabi Preparations

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a detailed review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture in New Delhi to assess the harvesting of Kharif crops across the country, prevailing weather conditions and preparations for the upcoming Rabi season. In a post on X, Chouhan said the prosperity of farmers remained the government's top priority and stressed the need to ensure the timely availability of fertilisers, quality seeds and other necessary assistance.

He said supplies were being ensured through coordination with state governments so that farmers receive the required support without delays. "Today, a detailed review was conducted in New Delhi with senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture on the harvesting of Kharif crops across the country, the current weather conditions, and preparations for the Rabi season", he said. "The prosperity of the annadatta is our topmost priority. Farmers should receive fertilisers, quality seeds, and all possible assistance promptly; for this, supplies are being ensured through coordination with the states," Chouhan said.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to the farming community, the Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government stood firmly with farmers. "Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the government stands firmly with the farmers," he added.

Tribal Rehabilitation Package Announced

On October 25, Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced a rehabilitation package of Rs 15 lakh per family, including Rs 5 lakh for house construction and five acres of agricultural land for tribal families being relocated from Nilgarh to facilitate the protection of forests and wildlife.

Speaking about the rehabilitation arrangements at Naya Nilgarh, Chouhan said, "The families had been living in Nilgarh for years and were leaving their homes, villages and land for the sake of forests and wildlife."“I first pay my respects to their sacrifice. It is a sacrifice to leave one's home and village for the sake of forests and wildlife,” he added.

Chouhan said the decision to provide a better rehabilitation package was taken when he was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He added that each family relocating to Naya Nilgarh would receive Rs 15 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh to build a house, along with five acres of land for farming along the highway. He said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring better rehabilitation for the displaced families.

Chouhan added that the families had invited him and the local MLA to their final programme in Nilgarh-Dhanwani, which they had been organising for several years before moving to Naya Nilgarh. He said he would attend the emotional gathering and honour the families for leaving their village for the protection of forests and wildlife. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)