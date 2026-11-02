Arctic Chiropractic Continues Offering Shockwave Therapy In Wasilla, AK

MENAFN - GetNews)"A practitioner applies shockwave therapy for back pain control at Arctic Chiropractic in Wasilla, AK, using an acoustic wave device in a clinical setting."Arctic Chiropractic in Wasilla, AK, led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, continues offering shockwave therapy for persistent tendon and soft-tissue pain. Designed for active adults, trade workers, and injury recovery patients across the Mat-Su Valley, this non-surgical, drug-free treatment uses acoustic waves to stimulate tissue repair. By integrating shockwave sessions with chiropractic care and physical rehabilitation, the clinic helps residents manage chronic pain and restore mobility.

WASILLA, AK - November 02, 2026 - Arctic Chiropractic continues to offer shockwave therapy in Wasilla, A to active adults, trade workers, and injury recovery patients throughout the Mat-Su Valley. Led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, the clinic uses shockwave therapy alongside chiropractic care and rehabilitation to help patients manage persistent musculoskeletal pain and work toward better mobility without surgery or medication.

Life in the Mat-Su Valley is physically demanding. Residents work in construction, the skilled trades, and other labor-intensive jobs, and many spend their free time hiking, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and clearing snow. Long Alaska winters, heavy lifting, and repetitive tasks can strain tendons, muscles, and joints, and some of these problems linger well beyond the initial injury.

As a result, many patients in Wasilla and surrounding areas are looking for conservative options for stubborn pain in the heels, elbows, shoulders, knees, and lower back. Some want to avoid surgery or injections. Others want to limit their reliance on pain medication. Interest in non-invasive, drug-free care has grown alongside these needs.

Shockwave therapy uses acoustic waves, which are pressure waves delivered through a handheld applicator placed against the skin over the affected area. These waves are intended to stimulate blood flow and encourage the body's natural tissue repair processes. Shockwave therapy has been studied for a range of conditions, including plantar fasciitis, tendinopathies, and other soft-tissue problems. Research continues to develop, and the response to care can vary from person to person.

Care at Arctic Chiropractic begins with a conversation and an evaluation. The team reviews the patient's history, work demands, activity level, and goals, then determines whether shockwave therapy is an appropriate option. Treatment sessions are typically brief, and many care plans involve a series of visits. Individual results vary, and outcomes depend on factors such as the nature of the condition, consistency with care, and overall health.

Potential benefits patients may experience include:



A non-surgical, drug-free approach to pain control

Support for the body's natural tissue repair processes

Treatment of specific problem areas, such as tendons and soft tissue

Care plans that fit physically demanding jobs and active lifestyles

Integrated chiropractic and rehabilitation services under one roof Local access to care for residents of Wasilla and the greater Mat-Su Valley

Shockwave therapy is not appropriate for everyone. Patients are encouraged to share their full health history, including any medications, implanted devices, or pregnancy, so the care team can determine the safest approach.

Arctic Chiropractic has long served Wasilla, and its integrated model shapes how the clinic uses shockwave therapy. Instead of treating pain in isolation, the team pairs shockwave sessions with chiropractic care, manual therapy, and guided rehabilitation so patients can also work on the movement patterns that may contribute to recurring discomfort. That approach is especially relevant for trade workers and injury recovery patients, who often need care that fits around demanding schedules and supports a safe return to activity.

Local access matters as well. Receiving shockwave therapy in Wasilla means less time on the road and an easier path to the follow-up visits that many care plans require, particularly during Alaska's winter months.

“Our patients are people who work hard and play hard, and when a nagging injury won't go away, it affects everything,” said Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, of Arctic Chiropractic.“Shockwave therapy gives us another hands-on, non-surgical tool to help people manage pain and keep moving, without relying on a bottle of pills. We're proud to keep supporting the Wasilla community with care that's practical and personalized.”

Dr. Folsom added that the clinic's philosophy centers on helping patients understand their conditions.“We don't want to just chase symptoms. We want to help people understand what's going on, set realistic expectations, and give them the tools to stay active. Whether that's getting back on the job site or out on the trail, that's what drives us.”

Adults in the Mat-Su Valley who are interested in Wasilla shockwave therap can schedule a consultation with the clinic. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's concerns and goals, explains the recommended approach, and determines whether the clinic's services are appropriate. Patients can find service information and contact options on the Arctic Chiropracti website, and are encouraged to reach out to the clinic with questions about availability and coverage.

About Us

Arctic Chiropractic is a chiropractic and rehabilitation practice located in Wasilla, Alaska. Led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, the practice specializes in shockwave therapy, chiropractic care, manual therapy, and physical rehabilitation for pain control and mobility. Arctic Chiropractic is committed to providing patients in Wasilla and the surrounding Mat-Su Valley with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options for back pain, joint pain, tendon and soft-tissue pain, and injury recovery.