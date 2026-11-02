Remodeling Estimating Software From Scantoscope Launches, Pricing Remodeling Estimates From The Contractor's Own Cost Book Before Any Site Visit

MENAFN - GetNews)"Every piece of remodeling estimating software on the market starts after somebody has already measured the room. That somebody is usually me, in a truck, on a Saturday. The measuring was never the hard part. Getting two calendars to agree on an hour was the hard part. So we moved that step to the customer and left the pricing where it belongs, which is in the contractor's own book. founder, ScanToScope"Remodeling estimating software platform developed by a residential remodeling contractor, has announced its public launch. The platform allows homeowners to scan and document rooms using their smartphones, enabling contractors to generate preliminary remodeling estimates using their own cost books without scheduling an initial site visit. The software is designed to help remodeling companies qualify leads, reduce unnecessary travel, and prepare estimates faster.

Tampa, FL - November 2, 2026 - ScanToScope introduces a new approach to remodeling estimating software, helping residential contractors measure projects, qualify potential customers, and prepare preliminary estimates using their own pricing before scheduling an on-site visit.

Remodeling Estimating Software Built by a Contractor, for Contractors

Developed in Tampa, Florida, by remodeling contractor, ScanToScope addresses a common challenge in the remodeling industry: the time contractors spend visiting properties, taking measurements, and preparing estimates before knowing whether a homeowner's budget aligns with the project.

Instead of requiring an initial site visit, contractors can send homeowners a secure link that allows them to scan their rooms, upload photographs, and provide project details directly from their smartphones.

ScanToScope then analyzes the information, develops a preliminary scope of work, and calculates an estimate based on the contractor's own pricing.

The result is a faster way for remodeling businesses to evaluate potential projects before committing time to an in-person appointment.

Solving One of the Biggest Challenges in Residential Remodeling

For many remodeling contractors, estimating begins with a phone call followed by scheduling an appointment, driving to the property, taking measurements, and preparing a proposal.

That process can take hours, even when the project ultimately falls outside the homeowner's budget.

ScanToScope was developed to change that workflow.

"Every contractor knows how much time gets wasted driving to appointments just to take measurements and find out the customer isn't ready or the budget doesn't work," said Dan Blizer, founder of ScanToScope.

"We built ScanToScope because we were dealing with the same problem in our own remodeling business. We wanted a way to understand the project, prepare an initial estimate, and qualify the opportunity before sending someone out. The goal isn't to eliminate site visits. It's to make sure we're visiting the right projects."

By moving the initial measurement and project documentation process to the homeowner's smartphone, contractors can spend more time meeting qualified customers and less time traveling to preliminary appointments.

How ScanToScope Works

ScanToScope combines smartphone room scanning, AI-assisted project analysis, and contractor-controlled estimating into a single workflow.

Step 1: Send the Homeowner a Scan Link

The contractor sends a link by text message or email. Homeowners can open the link on their smartphones without installing a separate application.

Step 2: Capture Room Measurements and Photographs

On compatible iPhone Pro models, ScanToScope uses LiDAR technology to capture room measurements.

For devices without LiDAR capabilities, homeowners can upload photographs and manually enter room dimensions.

The platform collects the information needed to begin evaluating the remodeling project remotely.

Step 3: AI Analyzes the Project

ScanToScope uses AI to review the submitted photographs and project information, identify visible fixtures and finishes, and help generate a preliminary scope of work.

The system can also generate visual renderings to help illustrate proposed remodeling concepts.

Step 4: Generate an Estimate Using the Contractor's Own Cost Book

Unlike estimating approaches that rely primarily on generalized construction pricing databases, ScanToScope calculates estimates using the contractor's own cost book.

Contractors control their labor rates, material pricing, and estimating structure.

The software applies those prices to the project scope and quantities, generating a preliminary estimate that can be reviewed and adjusted before being shared with the homeowner.

AI-Assisted Remodeling Estimates Without AI-Generated Pricing

One of ScanToScope's distinguishing features is how it separates artificial intelligence from project pricing.

AI assists with analyzing photographs, identifying project details, and preparing the scope of work.

However, the software does not independently invent labor or material prices.

Instead, estimate calculations are based on the contractor's own pricing information.

This allows remodeling companies to maintain control over their estimating process while using AI to reduce administrative work.

For contractors operating in different markets, this distinction is important because labor costs, material pricing, overhead, and project requirements can vary significantly by location.

ScanToScope is designed to support contractor-specific pricing rather than assuming that a generalized national average accurately represents every business.

Who Is ScanToScope Designed For?

ScanToScope is designed for residential contractors and remodeling companies that want to streamline project qualification and preliminary estimating.

The platform is particularly relevant for:



Kitchen remodeling contractors

Bathroom remodeling companies

Full-home renovation contractors

Residential general contractors

Design-build remodeling companies Contractors managing multiple estimates and sales appointments

The software can be used for kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels, interior renovations, and other residential remodeling projects where room measurements, photographs, and project details are needed to prepare an initial estimate.

By collecting this information before an appointment, contractors can determine whether a project warrants a site visit and begin discussing budgets earlier in the sales process.

Designed to Work Alongside Existing Contractor Software

ScanToScope focuses specifically on the early stages of the remodeling sales process: project capture, lead qualification, scope development, and preliminary estimating.

It is not intended to replace full construction project management systems.

Instead, contractors can use ScanToScope alongside their existing customer relationship management and project management software.

The platform supports workflow connections through Zapier, allowing contractors to incorporate remote project capture and estimating into their existing business processes.

This approach is intended to help remodeling companies improve their estimating workflow without replacing the systems they already use.

ScanToScope Pricing and Availability

ScanToScope is available to residential remodeling contractors across the United States.

Contractors can begin with two free homeowner scans without entering a credit card.

The platform offers three subscription plans:

Solo - $79 per month

Designed for individual contractors, including one user and 20 homeowner scans per month.

Crew - $149 per month

Designed for growing remodeling businesses, including five users and 60 homeowner scans per month.

Shop - $349 per month

Designed for larger contracting teams, including unlimited users and 200 homeowner scans per month.

Additional homeowner scans are available for $4 each, and contractors retain access to the platform's features after reaching their monthly scan allowance.

Scans performed on-site by a contractor's own team are not counted against monthly homeowner scan allowances.

Annual subscriptions include two months free.

Founding-member pricing is available through November 30, 2026, with qualifying accounts retaining their founding rates for as long as their subscriptions remain active.

Helping Contractors Spend More Time Closing Jobs

ScanToScope was created around a straightforward idea: contractors should not have to drive to every property just to determine whether a remodeling project is worth pursuing.

By allowing homeowners to document their spaces remotely, remodeling companies can review project requirements, establish preliminary budgets, and identify qualified opportunities earlier.

The platform is intended to help contractors reduce unnecessary site visits while improving the experience for homeowners who want to understand potential remodeling costs before scheduling an appointment.

"Contractors don't make money sitting in traffic or measuring projects that will never move forward," Blizer added. "We want to help remodeling companies spend less time chasing estimates and more time working with customers who are ready to move forward."

About ScanToScop e

Founded in 2026 in Tampa, Florida, ScanToScope is a remodeling estimating software platform developed by residential remodeling contractor.

The company combines smartphone room scanning, AI-assisted scope development, and contractor-controlled pricing to help remodeling businesses prepare preliminary estimates without requiring an initial property visit.

Built from real-world remodeling experience, ScanToScope aims to simplify the early stages of residential construction sales, improve lead qualification, and help contractors scale their estimating operations.

ScanToScope - Scan. Scope. Close.

For additional information, product details, and free trial access, visit:

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