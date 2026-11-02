Freihat Elected First Deputy House Speaker

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) - MP Aya Freihat was elected First Deputy House Speaker during a Monday evening session, securing 88 votes.

His opponent, MP Ahmad Hmeisat, received 46 votes, while four ballots were canceled out of 138 cast. The election was presided over by newly elected Speaker Ibrahim Tarawneh.

Lawmakers had agreed to form an election supervision committee comprising MPs Mohammad Hdeib, Moutaz Abu Rumman, and Haitham Zayadeen.

The House authorized its Permanent Bureau to form a committee, in consultation with parliamentary blocs, to draft the official response to the Royal Speech from the Throne.

//Petra// HA