Game Of Thrones Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Calls For Increased Support For Ukraine's Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a UNDP press release obtained by Ukrinform.

During his week-long visit, the actor met with Ukrainians who are rebuilding their communities and keeping critical services running despite Russian attacks. He also saw firsthand the consequences of damage to the energy infrastructure and emphasized the need to install the equipment that has already been delivered to Ukraine as quickly as possible.

“I was deeply moved by my meetings with people in their homes in Kyiv, where electricity is available for only a few hours a day. When we hear statistics about damaged energy infrastructure, these numbers can seem abstract. But behind them are the lives of real people. Whether children can go to school, whether homes will be warm, and whether people can work and make plans for the future all depend on having electricity,” Coster-Waldau noted.

He also emphasized that international aid is already yielding results, but it is important to ensure the installation and commissioning of the energy equipment transferred to Ukraine.

During his trip, the actor familiarized himself with UNDP projects that contribute to Ukraine's long-term recovery and to overcoming the consequences of large-scale contamination of territories with explosive ordnance, visited Ukraine's first specialized training center for underwater humanitarian demining, established with UNDP support, and met with male and female veterans who are learning a new profession in the field of humanitarian demining.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched the Ukraine Energy Infrastructure Facility (UEIF)-a nationwide platform designed to help finance and coordinate the final stages of project implementation: engineering assessments, site preparation, equipment installation, grid connection, commissioning, and quality control.

The project is scheduled to last five years. The support mechanism will be implemented in collaboration with state and local government authorities, utility operators, technical experts, and representatives of the private sector.

Angelinashares impressions of visiting Kherson and Mykolaiv

Over the past four years, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has mobilized $1.3 billion in aid for Ukraine, a significant portion of which is directed toward restoring energy infrastructure damaged by Russian shelling.

Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the HBO series“Game of Thrones,” has served as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since 2016. He actively supports initiatives to combat climate change and promote gender equality.

Photos courtesy of UNDP