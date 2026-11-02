Temporary Ceasefire Enables Evacuation Of 173 People From 10 Communities In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a Facebook post.

“During the temporary ceasefire, 173 residents were evacuated from 10 dangerous communities on the right bank of the Kherson region. Taking advantage of the period of calm, people were evacuated from cities and villages that Russian forces regularly shell with artillery and attack with drones,” the statement said.

It was noted that previously, it had been virtually impossible to reach some of the settlements because of the intensity of Russian attacks and mined roads.

Prokudin said that among those rescued were 24 people with limited mobility and 21 children. In particular, three children were evacuated from the particularly dangerous village of Stanislav and two from the city of Beryslav, which are regularly shelled by Russian forces. There are now no minors left in either settlement.

According to the regional governor, most people went to stay with relatives in other regions of Ukraine or in safer areas of the Kherson region. Those requiring medical care and constant supervision were temporarily accommodated at healthcare facilities.

Prokudin assured that those evacuated would continue to receive the necessary medical, social and humanitarian assistance.

At a press conference, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that during the evacuation from Oleshky, the Ukrainian side took out not only people who were directly in the city, but also those who had left other settlements and were waiting along the road at several locations.

“We also evacuated some people who had left their homes and were simply waiting along the road. There were several locations, and we evacuated everyone from there,” the ombudsman said.

Lubinets: Ukraine leaves large amount of humanitarian aid infor residents who remain in city

As Ukrinform reported, as of October 8, 2026, 132 children remained in the mandatory evacuation zone in the de-occupied part of the Kherson region. Some of them could not be evacuated because of the difficult security situation. In particular, two children remained in Beryslav and three in Stanislav.