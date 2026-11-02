Lubinets Explains Movement Of Russian Military Equipment During Ceasefire In Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, during a press conference, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“This wasn't just discussed-we explicitly stipulated in the document that, in particular, the deployment and movement of military equipment are prohibited,” the ombudsman said.

According to him, a designated official was appointed on each side to ensure compliance with the obligations and to oversee the process.

“When we launched the ceasefire on October 27 at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time, we began constant communication with the Russian side at 2:30 a.m. I spoke with Lantratova. During that half-hour, she informed me that the Russian side was ready to begin the ceasefire. I did the same. We simultaneously went public and issued joint statements announcing the start of the ceasefire. During the first hour, we remained in constant contact. Roughly speaking, there were four of us: myself, Lantratova, the designated representative from the Ukrainian side, and the designated representative from the Russian side,” the ombudsman said.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner emphasized that the parties immediately agreed to check every two hours to what extent the ceasefire was being observed and how both sides were fulfilling their commitments. They also agreed to periodically report on this publicly.

“After the first 24 hours, we publicly stated that no violations had been recorded on either side. This monitoring procedure was maintained throughout the following days,” Lubinets added.

According to the ombudsman, before jointly issuing a statement with the Russian side announcing the end of the ceasefire, he held a working meeting with the responsible official on the Ukrainian side and representatives of the Defense Forces. Similar consultations were held on the Russian side as well.

“After that, we verified the information and confirmed that neither side had committed any violations. At the same time, we issued public statements announcing the end of the ceasefire and the absence of any recorded violations,” he emphasized.

Lubinets stressed that on-site monitoring was carried out by both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

“When the Russian side stated that there had been no violations on its part, it clearly understood that the Ukrainian side was monitoring the situation and could immediately provide relevant evidence if any violations were detected. A similar mechanism was in place in the opposite direction,” he explained.

Bodies of military personnel, civilians taken out ofduring humanitarian mission – Lubinets

According to the ombudsman, when he saw the information today about a possible violation of the ceasefire terms,“I immediately contacted our person in charge. I personally reviewed this video. We also held a brief meeting.”

“The video clearly shows Russian military equipment marked with red crosses. This equipment was used for demining under the strict supervision of the Ukrainian side. After the demining was completed, the military equipment returned to its previous location,” Lubinets assured.

At the same time, he said that he held a meeting with the Ukrainian side today. Representatives of the Russian side carried out similar work. In addition, the ombudsman spoke with the Russian side several times today.

Lubinets added that the video can be interpreted in different ways, but“only the people who drafted the legal document know all its details. Therefore, it is quite understandable that, upon seeing the movement of equipment and without knowing these details, one might draw various conclusions.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets stated that Ukraine, together with the Russian side, must work out further steps for conducting humanitarian missions, as well as a mechanism for verifying the contents of humanitarian shipments to prevent the transport of weapons under the guise of humanitarian aid.