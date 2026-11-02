Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Chuhuiv Rises To Seven

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, the number of people injured in today's shelling of Chuhuiv has risen to seven. Residents continued seeking medical assistance throughout the day," Minaieva said.

According to her, windows and balcony glazing were damaged in approximately 100 apartments and around ten private houses in the neighborhood that came under attack.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, at approximately 10:45, Russian forces struck a car service station with two unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian drone attack on residential area in Sumy district kills one and injures another

"Approximately ten minutes later, another drone struck the road surface near a shop. Five women were injured," the agency reported.

According to preliminary information, the drones were of the Geran-2 type.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked Chuhuiv on the morning of November 2. At the time, four women were known to have sustained blast injuries and been hospitalized in moderate condition, while another woman suffered an acute stress reaction.