German Authorities Promise Justice After Widespread Unrest In Frankfurt

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German ministers have threatened harsh penalties for looters and rioters who damaged shops and injured more than 100 police officers during overnight unrest in Frankfurt.

Frankfurt became the main scene of clashes after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in dozens of German cities on Saturday, demanding better education and lower living costs. According to Reuters, the demonstrations were organized by the activist group "Gen Z regelt" ("Generation Z Takes Control").

Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck stated at a press conference that rioters had damaged 17 shops in Frankfurt's financial district, five of which were looted. He noted that 1,300 police officers had been deployed, with more than 100 injured in clashes. Police detained 54 people aged between 13 and 29.

"I was shocked by what I saw, and there is no point in exaggerating the situation. Let me be clear: this cannot continue," Poseck added.

The minister emphasized that most of those detained were German citizens, adding that many of the rioters had an immigrant background.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that those responsible for the looting would be identified and brought to justice.

"I expect severe penalties. We are absolutely not prepared to tolerate such incidents and riots here," he told reporters on Sunday.

Dobrindt added that the law enforcement strategy, based on extensive security measures and the deployment of units at various locations, had been effective.

Image: Ralf Hirschberger / AFP