Caray A Walker

Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Anglia Ruskin University

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Caray is a Senior Lecturer in Microbiology at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge. Her primary research interests are in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and pathogenesis of important bacterial pathogens, in particular, zoonoses.

As a postdoctoral research fellow at the Moredun Research Institute and The Royal Veterinary College, Caray's research focused on vaccine development for ovine Corynebacterium pseudotuberculosis and canine Mycoplasma. Having joined Anglia Ruskin University in 2013, Caray's current research focuses on the surveillance of antimicrobial resistant (AMR) bacteria in the environment and the identification of mechanisms of resistance. In addition, she has a particular interest in environmental factors which affect gene expression (for example, the effect of iron on virulence gene expression). The exploitation of these mechanisms for use as novel vaccines and diagnostic test candidates are still a feature of Caray's research.

Currently, Caray is continuing with the surveillance of AMR bacteria in the environment specifically wild birds. Microorganisms of interest include: Pseudomonas, Salmonella, Enterococcus, ESBL-producing E.coli and Acinetobacter baumannii. In particular Caray's research group is characterising the genetic basis of AMR using whole genome sequencing in collaboration with the Quadram Institute Bioscience. Previous aspects of Caray's work have involved work with zoonotic pathogens such as Streptococcus suis and Streptococcus equi subsp zooepidemicus.

2013–present Senior lecturer in Microbiology, Anglia Ruskin University

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