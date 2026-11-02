Slate Grocery REIT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - Slate Grocery REIT: Announced today that it has filed and mailed the management information circular and related materials in connection with the special meeting of the holders of class A units, class I units and class U units of the REIT, which will be held in a live, virtual-only format on November 25 at 11:00 a.m. Slate Grocery REIT shares are trading up 0.04 at $17.50.
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