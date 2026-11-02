CDB Invests In Commonwealth Platforms To Advance Investment, Inclusion And Resilience In Small States

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank) is using its participation in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026 to advance a stronger investment agenda for the Caribbean and other Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The bank has financed over USD 700,000 in assistance to five Commonwealth events in Antigua and Barbuda, supporting Caribbean participation and partnerships on investment, youth development, gender equality, civil society engagement and disability inclusion around the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The bank's contribution, alongside the government of Antigua and Barbuda supports delegate assistance and event delivery with technical expertise and high-level dialogue. A high-level delegation led by president Daniel M. Best is also attending the event. Over the five days, November 1-5, CDB will advocate for resilience to be financed as a productive economic asset, for capital to mobilise investment at greater scale, and for more resources to be directed towards the people, enterprises and infrastructure that will shape the region's future.

“Small states should not be defined only by their exposure to risk. They are credible investment markets with the capacity to lead in resilience, innovation and sustainable growth,” said CDB president Daniel M. Best.“The Commonwealth can help connect their ambition and investment opportunities with capital, guarantees and partnerships at the scale required. CDB is ready to help turn that opportunity into investable projects, stronger economies and lasting benefits for our people.”

The institution will also promote guarantees, risk-sharing, co-financing and regional investment platforms to mobilise private capital for resilient small-state economies, while advocating for greater recognition of vulnerability in international financing.

“Our focus is on moving from policy ambition to implementation,” said CDB vice-president (operations) Dr Isaac Solomon.“By combining strong project preparation with technical expertise, guarantees, concessional finance and private capital, we can build investment pipelines that are scalable and ready to deliver. These investments must strengthen infrastructure and enterprises while creating opportunities for young people, women, persons with disabilities and communities across the region.”

CDB's support across five Commonwealth events – the Business, Women, Youth and People Forums and the Disability Symposium – connects Caribbean participation with policy dialogue, investment and inclusion. At the Youth Forum, the Bank is supporting regional delegates. President Best will join a Verandah Chat on innovation and future economies, and the bank's Future Leaders Network will participate and contribute to skills labs, innovation activities.

CDB will also support women's participation and economic empowerment, and engage men and boys in advancing gender equality at the Women's Forum. During the People's Forum, it will support delegates' participation and contribution to panels on climate justice, civil society capacity and social return on investment, and showcase community development resources, with civil society perspectives informing its first Civil Society Engagement and Partnership Strategy. For the Disability Inclusion Action Plan Symposium, CDB will lead preparatory consultations towards a draft Caribbean Disability Inclusion Action Plan addressing accessibility, education, employment, climate resilience and decision-making, with reasonable accommodation supporting full participation.

As a Gold Sponsor of the Business Forum, the bank will lead a main-stage plenary connecting governments, investors, institutions and businesses to advance Caribbean investment opportunities, partnerships and policies for business growth.

The engagements will expand Caribbean access to policy dialogue and strengthen networks, and produce recommendations. They support CDB's Strategic Plan 2026 – 2035 priorities of investing in youth and strengthening institutions, with gender equality integrated across its work.

The bank's commitment also builds on the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Island Developing States, adopted in 2024, linking its commitments to financing, investment pipelines and measurable development results.