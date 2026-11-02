As Trump Renews Iran Nuke Threats, Dems Ponder Blocking War Funds
The nonprofit group Just Foreign Policy (JFP) was among those pointing to comments from last week by US Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who said members of Congress recently attended a confidential briefing about possible strikes on Iran after the midterms – a plan whose details he called“insane.”
As Common Dreams reported Friday, Iranian officials are taking steps to prepare the population for a potential US nuclear attack, which Trump has threatened multiple times since launching the war in February. He went to war with the preemptive aim of defending Israel from Iran's retaliation if the Israeli government waged an attack on its own, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
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