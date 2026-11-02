As Trump Renews Iran Nuke Threats, Dems Ponder Blocking War Funds

MENAFN - Asia Times) As President Donald Trump and Iranian officials traded threats over the weekend, and with the Trump administration reportedly considering renewed attacks against an underground complex it claims is a nuclear site – which Iran denies – critics of the US-Israeli war on the Middle Eastern country called on Democrats to take decisive action to end the conflict after Tuesday's midterm elections, in which the party could take control of one or both chambers of Congress.

The nonprofit group Just Foreign Policy (JFP) was among those pointing to comments from last week by US Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who said members of Congress recently attended a confidential briefing about possible strikes on Iran after the midterms – a plan whose details he called“insane.”

As Common Dreams reported Friday, Iranian officials are taking steps to prepare the population for a potential US nuclear attack, which Trump has threatened multiple times since launching the war in February. He went to war with the preemptive aim of defending Israel from Iran's retaliation if the Israeli government waged an attack on its own, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.