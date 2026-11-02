Europe Wire-To-Board EV Connectors Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 EV Electrification And ADAS Fuel 24.4% CAGR And A US$ 1.3 Billion Opportunity
Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Forecast to Reach US$ 1,304.7 Million by 2031
According to the report, the Europe wire-to-board EV connectors market is projected to expand from US$ 286.4 million in 2024 to US$ 1,304.7 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% from 2025 to 2031. Growth is being supported by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, ambitious European climate targets, government incentives, and increasing demand for reliable internal vehicle connectivity.
Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are among the countries advancing electric mobility across Europe. As vehicle architectures become more electronically complex, automakers require compact, durable, and high-performance wire-to-board EV connectors for powertrain electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), battery management systems, infotainment platforms, lighting, and body control applications.
Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association shows that battery electric vehicles accounted for 15% of new vehicle registrations in January 2025, compared with 10.9% in January 2024. Hybrid electric vehicles represented 34.9% of registrations. Battery electric vehicle registrations increased significantly in Germany (+53.5%), Belgium (+37.2%), and the Netherlands (+28.2%), reinforcing demand for advanced electrical interfaces capable of supporting higher power loads and real-time data transmission.
Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Segmentation
- By type: Sealed Connector Systems and Unsealed Connector Systems. Sealed Connector Systems led the market in 2024, supported by demand for protection against moisture, contaminants, vibration, and temperature fluctuations. By application: ADAS and Safety Systems, Body Control and Interiors, Infotainment Systems, Engine Management and Powertrain, Battery Management Systems, Vehicle Lighting, and Others. ADAS and Safety Systems represented the largest segment in 2024. By propulsion type: Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Electric Vehicles. Battery Electric Vehicles dominated the market in 2024. By voltage: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage. High Voltage connectors held the leading market position in 2024.
Technology Trends Supporting Market Growth
The integration of high-resolution displays, navigation systems, connected services, advanced audio technologies, telematics, and centralized electronic control is increasing wiring density within electric vehicles. These applications require stable, low-loss connections between wiring harnesses and printed circuit boards. Demand is also rising for connector systems that can withstand electromagnetic interference and challenging automotive operating conditions.
ADAS, autonomous driving technologies, and AI-enabled vehicle platforms depend on rapid communication among sensors, cameras, control units, and electronic modules. Wire-to-board connectors support these systems through secure and vibration-resistant electrical connections. Industry developments, including the collaboration between Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc. on AI-powered vehicle infotainment systems, demonstrate the growing sophistication of in-vehicle electronics. Garmin's Unified Cabin domain controller, which received a CES 2025 Innovation Award, also reflects the move toward AI-driven personalization and centralized cabin control through the Android Automotive Operating System.
Germany Leads the Regional Market
The report analyzes Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, with Germany holding the largest market share in 2024. The country's position is supported by automotive manufacturing expertise, electrification targets, purchase incentives, tax exemptions, and charging infrastructure investment.
EVs increased from 3% of Germany's new car registrations in 2019 to 31.4% in 2022. By 2023, approximately 2.3 million EVs were operating in the country, including 1.4 million battery electric vehicles and 900,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles. Germany also had around 116,000 public charging points, representing a 30% year-over-year increase. This expanding EV fleet is strengthening demand for wire-to-board connectors used in battery management, power electronics, thermal control, ADAS, and other internal systems.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies operating in the Europe wire-to-board EV connectors market include Yazaki Corp, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Molex LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd, PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG, Aptiv Plc, Hirose Electric Co Ltd, Amphenol Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, and Guchen Electronics. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and address evolving automotive performance requirements.
Continued investment in electrified powertrains, connected vehicle technologies, digital cabins, and safety systems is expected to create sustained opportunities for connector manufacturers through 2031. Suppliers that deliver compact designs, high-voltage capability, signal integrity, durability, and manufacturing scalability will be well positioned to benefit from Europe's transition toward increasingly connected and software-driven electric vehicles.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain
5. Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
6. Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
6.2 Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Revenue Analysis - by Type
7.1 Sealed Connector System
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Sealed Connector System: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Unsealed Connector System
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Unsealed Connector System: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
8.1 ADAS and Safety System
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 ADAS and Safety System: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Body Control and Interiors
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Body Control and Interiors: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Infotainment System
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Infotainment System: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Engine Management and Powertrain
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Engine Management and Powertrain: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.5 Battery Management System
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Battery Management System: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.6 Vehicle Lighting
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Vehicle Lighting: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Revenue Analysis - by Propulsion Type
9.1 Battery Electric Vehicle
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Battery Electric Vehicle: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Revenue Analysis - by Voltage
10.1 Low Voltage
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Low Voltage: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Medium Voltage
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Medium Voltage: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 High Voltage
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 High Voltage: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Europe
11.1.1 Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
11.1.2 Germany: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.2.1 Germany: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Type
11.1.2.2 Germany: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Application
11.1.2.3 Germany: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Propulsion Type
11.1.2.4 Germany: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Voltage
11.1.3 United Kingdom: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.3.1 United Kingdom: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Type
11.1.3.2 United Kingdom: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Application
11.1.3.3 United Kingdom: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Propulsion Type
11.1.3.4 United Kingdom: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Voltage
11.1.4 France: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.4.1 France: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Type
11.1.4.2 France: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Application
11.1.4.3 France: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Propulsion Type
11.1.4.4 France: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Voltage
11.1.5 Italy: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.5.1 Italy: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Type
11.1.5.2 Italy: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Application
11.1.5.3 Italy: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Propulsion Type
11.1.5.4 Italy: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Voltage
11.1.6 Russia: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.6.1 Russia: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Type
11.1.6.2 Russia: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Application
11.1.6.3 Russia: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Propulsion Type
11.1.6.4 Russia: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Voltage
11.1.7 Rest of Europe: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.7.1 Rest of Europe: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Type
11.1.7.2 Rest of Europe: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Application
11.1.7.3 Rest of Europe: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Propulsion Type
11.1.7.4 Rest of Europe: Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market Share - by Voltage
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 New Product Development
13.3 Merger and Acquisition
13.4 Other Strategic Developments
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Yazaki Corp
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Molex LLC
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 TE Connectivity Ltd
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Aptiv Plc
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Hirose Electric Co Ltd
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Amphenol Corporation
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 KYOCERA Corporation
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Guchen Electronics
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [33]
List of Figures [34]
Companies
The List of Companies - Europe Wire-to-Board EV Connectors Market
Yazaki Corp
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Molex LLC
TE Connectivity Ltd
PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG
Aptiv Plc
Hirose Electric Co Ltd
Amphenol Corporation
KYOCERA Corporation
Guchen Electronics
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