Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size And Forecast By Product, Band, MIMO Configuration, And Region, 2026-2034 Wi-Fi 7, Iot, And Smart Devices Drive Growth To $26.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategies focus on R&D for cost-effective, low-power Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 chipsets, partnerships, M&A and resilient supply chains to capture IoT and emerging market demand.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report by Product, Band, MIMO Configuration, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market Expected to Reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2034

The global Wi-Fi chipset market reached USD 21.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 26.9 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 2.68% during 2026-2034. According to the report, market expansion is being supported by rising smartphone and smart home device adoption, continued Internet of Things deployment, growing demand for high-speed connectivity, smart city development, and advances in Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 technologies.

Key Wi-Fi Chipset Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing automation across residential, commercial, and industrial environments is creating sustained demand for wireless connectivity solutions. Connected buildings, manufacturing systems, security equipment, collaborative robots, wireless cameras, and smart home products require efficient Wi-Fi chipsets to support reliable communication and data processing. Continued investment in IoT infrastructure is expected to strengthen demand for low-power, high-performance chipsets over the forecast period.

Rapid growth in data traffic is also increasing the need for greater network capacity, lower latency, and faster connection speeds. Businesses and consumers are adopting advanced wireless standards to support cloud services, high-resolution streaming, gaming, augmented reality, virtual reality, e-learning, and other bandwidth-intensive applications. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E adoption is accelerating as device manufacturers seek improved performance and energy efficiency, while Wi-Fi 7 is expected to create additional opportunities for next-generation products.

The market continues to face challenges associated with power consumption, network security, semiconductor availability, and implementation costs. However, advances in low-power chipset design, enhanced security capabilities, and resilient supply chain strategies are helping manufacturers address these concerns. Strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and research and development investments are also supporting product innovation and market expansion.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by product, band, MIMO configuration, and region, providing forecasts for 2026-2034.



By product: Smartphones represent the largest segment, followed by tablets, PCs, access point equipment, connected home devices, and other applications. Smartphone demand is supported by mobile streaming, cloud services, connected applications, and the integration of advanced wireless features. Manufacturers are developing faster and more energy-efficient chipsets to meet performance requirements for flagship and mass-market devices.

By band: Dual band chipsets account for the largest market share. Operation across 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies supports higher data rates, reduced interference, and greater flexibility across smart homes, IoT devices, gaming systems, and streaming applications. Single band and tri band products also serve specific performance and cost requirements. By MIMO configuration: SU-MIMO holds the leading share, supported by broad compatibility across smartphones, laptops, routers, and other connected devices. Its established presence in Wi-Fi standards, cost efficiency, and reliable performance continue to support adoption. MU-MIMO is expected to benefit from growing demand for networks capable of serving multiple connected devices efficiently.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global Wi-Fi chipset market, supported by high smartphone penetration, extensive connected device adoption, advanced telecommunications infrastructure, and continued 5G deployment. Strong demand for Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and emerging Wi-Fi 7 products is encouraging chipset suppliers to expand product portfolios and increase investment in next-generation connectivity solutions.

Asia-Pacific is positioned for rapid growth due to large-scale electronics manufacturing, expanding 5G infrastructure, smart city investments, and rising adoption of smartphones, smart appliances, and IoT technologies. Europe also presents significant opportunities through connected building initiatives, industrial automation, and digital transformation. The report additionally assesses market developments across Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Wi-Fi chipset market is focused on performance, energy efficiency, security, cost, and support for advanced wireless standards. Leading companies are investing in research and development to introduce chipsets for smartphones, routers, connected home products, automotive systems, industrial equipment, and IoT applications. They are also pursuing partnerships and acquisitions to broaden their technological capabilities and geographic reach.

Key companies covered in the report include:



Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

MediaTek, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated

The report evaluates the principal market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with the most attractive product, band, MIMO configuration, country, and regional segments. It also examines the competitive structure and profiles major companies shaping the global Wi-Fi chipset market through product development, strategic collaboration, supply chain improvements, and investment in Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Band

5.6 Market Breakup by MIMO Configuration

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Smartphones

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tablets

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 PCs

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Access Point Equipment

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Connected Home Devices

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Band

7.1 Single Band

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dual Band

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Tri Band

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by MIMO Configuration

8.1 SU-MIMO

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 MU-MIMO

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Infineon Technologies AG

14.3.2 Intel Corporation

14.3.3 MediaTek, Inc.

14.3.4 NXP Semiconductors

14.3.5 Peraso Technologies Inc.

14.3.6 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

14.3.7 Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

14.3.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.3.9 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

14.3.10 STMicroelectronics N.V.

14.3.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated

List of Figures [42]

List of Tables [7]

Companies Featured



Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Peraso Technologies Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

STMicroelectronics N.V. Texas Instruments Incorporated

For more information about this report visit

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