Milestone Marketing Group Expands Local Contractor Advertising Through The Preferred Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide magazine provides home service businesses with opportunities to reach homeowners through locally targeted print advertising.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Marketing Group is expanding advertising opportunities for home service businesses across the United States through The Preferred Magazine, a nationwide publication offering local contractors and service providers a way to connect with homeowners in their communities.









The Preferred Magazine features home improvement, lifestyle, and community-focused content alongside advertising from local businesses. The publication provides contractors with opportunities to promote their services to residential audiences within designated geographic areas, complementing traditional digital marketing campaigns.

Through the magazine, roofing contractors, HVAC companies, plumbers, electricians, landscapers, remodeling professionals, and other home service providers can advertise within communities relevant to their services.

The publication offers various advertising formats, allowing businesses to select placements based on their marketing needs and budgets.

For contractors competing in increasingly crowded local markets, reaching homeowners through multiple advertising channels remains an important consideration. The Preferred Magazine provides an additional print advertising option alongside online search, social media, and other digital platforms.

Milestone Marketing Group, a Florida-based Contractor Marketing Agency and Home Service Marketing Agency, supports businesses through a combination of traditional and digital advertising strategies.

The company's services include Digital Marketing for Contractors, Contractor Lead Generation, search engine optimization, website development, and paid advertising campaigns.

As a Marketing Agency for Contractors, Milestone Marketing Group also provides Digital Marketing for Home Service Businesses, helping service providers maintain an online presence while reaching potential customers through additional advertising channels.

Its services extend to construction-related businesses through its Construction Marketing Agency offerings, which address the marketing requirements of contractors operating in competitive regional markets.

Additional services include Lead Generation for Home Service Companies, Contractor Advertising Services, and Local SEO for Contractors, supporting businesses seeking to connect with homeowners searching for services in their areas.

By incorporating The Preferred Magazine into its advertising offerings, Milestone Marketing Group aims to provide home service businesses with another option for building local brand recognition and reaching prospective customers.





About Milestone Marketing Group

Milestone Marketing Group is a digital and print marketing agency based in Delray Beach, Florida. The company provides marketing solutions for contractors, home service providers, and businesses across the United States. Its services include SEO, website development, paid advertising, lead generation, and print marketing. The company also publishes The Preferred Magazine, which offers advertising opportunities for businesses targeting local residential communities.

CONTACT: Ryan Sampson Milestone Marketing Group...