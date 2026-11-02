Radix To Lead An Industrial AI Workshop At Deepwater Operations 2026

Radix will kick off its presence on November 3, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, by leading an exclusive 3-hour pre-conference session titled,“ From Industrial AI Vision to Offshore Value: A Collaborative Industrial Workshop.” Centered on the theme of bridging business, processes, and assets, the interactive workshop will bring together upstream and drilling decision-makers, engineers, and digital innovators to tackle real-world operational challenges.

"The Industrial AI Workshop reinforces Radix's long-term commitment to building enduring partnerships across the global energy market," said Tarik Siqueira, VP of Upstream, Midstream & Power, North America at Radix. "The offshore industry is at a pivotal moment where industrial AI must move beyond experimentation to deliver tangible value at scale. By fostering collaborative dialogue around real-world operational challenges, this workshop reflects our core mission: helping organizations transform vision into safer, more reliable, and more efficient operations through intelligent, data-driven solutions."

Radix will be joined by Randeep Singh, Senior Product Manager at Shell, who will co-present a segment of the workshop, providing a vital operator's perspective on applying artificial intelligence effectively in offshore operations.

Randeep Singh, Senior Product Manager at Shell, added:“Scaling industrial AI offshore cannot happen in a silo; it requires a deep, active partnership between operators who understand frontline complexities and engineering innovators who can build the right technological framework. We are thrilled to co-present with Radix on how true collaboration turns complex operational data into safer, more reliable, and more efficient offshore execution.”

Workshop Highlights & Objectives:



Practical Implementation: Moving the industry conversation past theoretical concepts into concrete, actionable steps for offshore value creation.

Collaborative Breakouts: Combining short industry perspectives, real-world case studies, and interactive problem-solving discussions among senior operators, engineers, and technology leaders. Expert Leadership: Facilitated by Radix leadership team members including Mark Roos, Senior Product Manager, Yolanda Pessanha, Program Manager and Michel Anderson, Global Program Manager alongside industry champion Randeep Singh of Shell.



The workshop aims to engage industry leaders across IT, Operations, OT, Engineering, Maintenance, and Asset Management, and explore practical applications of industrial AI around real business and operational challenges.

Industry professionals attending the conference are invited to connect with Radix engineering experts during the pre-conference session and throughout the main event.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions and services company that helps customers advance their businesses through consulting, engineering, operational technology, and digital solutions. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, and offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix serves asset-intensive industries across the Americas, Europe, and other regions worldwide. Combining deep industry expertise with technology-based, data-driven solutions, Radix supports customers in more than 30 countries on their digital transformation journeys. Learn more at .

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Citalouise Geiggar, Ph.D.

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Radix

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