Web3 Market To Reach USD 43.45 Billion By 2032 With Cryptocurrency Payments And Exchanges Account For 64.87% Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Web3 market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.58% through 2027-2032, driven by rising enterprise blockchain adoption, decentralized finance transactions, lower Layer-2 execution costs, and expanding institutional use of digital assets.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the Web3 market size is projected to increase from USD 7.12 billion in 2027 to USD 43.45 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 43.58% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The market was valued at USD 4.97 billion in 2026, reflecting increasing commercial activity across blockchain infrastructure, decentralized applications, cryptocurrency payments, and institutional digital-asset services.

The report highlights that growing enterprise blockchain adoption, expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, improving regulatory clarity, and lower transaction costs are creating opportunities across the global Web3 industry. Organizations are increasingly exploring blockchain-based payment infrastructure, tokenized financial products, decentralized applications, and digital identity solutions. While expanding institutional participation and application development support market growth, regulatory complexity, smart-contract vulnerabilities, and infrastructure dependencies continue to influence commercial adoption.

Key Web3 Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Enterprise Blockchain Adoption Drives Web3 Demand

Enterprise investments in blockchain infrastructure and digital-asset services are creating opportunities for Web3 providers. Organizations are exploring blockchain-based payments, digital assets, and decentralized applications to improve financial operations and support digital transformation. Providers offering enterprise implementation, stablecoin payment infrastructure, transaction processing, and technical support can benefit busin esses as they move toward operational blockchain deployments. However, regulatory requirements and infrastructure security remain important considerations.

DeFi Growth and Lower Transaction Costs

Expanding decentralized finance and NFT activity is increasing demand for blockchain-based applications and infrastructure. Lower Layer-2 transaction fees are making frequent, small-value blockchain interactions more economically viable. These developments create opportunities for decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, digital-collectible applications, and transaction-processing providers. However, application developers must maintain security and reliable execution as transaction activity expands.

Regulatory Developments Support Web3 Expansion

Evolving regulatory frameworks are creating more defined operating conditions for Web3 companies across major economies. Clearer requirements for virtual-asset service providers can help organizations assess market-entry opportunities and develop regulated digital-asset services. Meanwhile, institutional blockchain initiatives involving tokenized securities, cross-border payments, and shared financial infrastructure are creating opportunities for integration providers. However, compliance costs and differences between national regulatory frameworks continue to influence international expansion strategies.

The Web3 market is gaining momentum through wider enterprise blockchain adoption, growing decentralized finance activity, and rising interest in digital assets. These developments are creating opportunities for providers of blockchain infrastructure, smart contracts, and decentralized applications. Mordor Intelligence's research examines key market trends, regional opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the global Web3 industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Web3 Market Regional Outlook

North America

North America remains a leading regional market for Web3, supported by established blockchain infrastructure, institutional digital-asset participation, and the presence of major cryptocurrency exchanges and technology providers. Growing institutional interest in tokenized assets, digital payments, and blockchain-based financial infrastructure is creating opportunities for market participants. However, evolving regulatory requirements and security considerations continue to influence adoption.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for Web3, driven by expanding digital financial services, institutional tokenization initiatives, and increasing blockchain adoption. Financial institutions are exploring tokenized bonds, digital-money applications, and blockchain-based platforms, creating opportunities for infrastructure providers, financial application developers, and institutional integration specialists.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Web3 Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

4.2.2 Surge in DeFi and NFT Transactions

4.2.3 Growing Regulatory Clarity in G20 Economies

4.2.4 Layer-2 Scaling Cuts Transaction Costs

4.2.5 And more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Evolving Multi-Jurisdictional Compliance Burden

4.3.2 High-Profile Smart-Contract Exploits

4.3.3 ESG-Driven Energy-Consumption Scrutiny

4.3.4 Reliance on Few Infrastructure Gateways

4.4 And more

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Blockchain Layer

5.1.1 Layer-1

5.1.2 Layer-2

5.1.3 Layer-3

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cryptocurrency Payments and Exchange

5.2.2 Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

5.2.3 NFTs and Digital Collectibles

5.2.4 Web3 Gaming and Metaverse

5.2.5 Social and Creator Economy

5.2.6 Supply-chain and Provenance

5.2.7 Identity and Privacy

5.3 By End-use Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 E-commerce and Retail

5.3.3 Media, Entertainment and Sports

5.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.5 IT and Telecom

5.3.6 Government and Public Sector

5.4 By Deployment Model

5.4.1 Public / Permissionless Chains

5.4.2 Private / Permissioned Chains

5.4.3 Consortium / Hybrid Chains

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Binance Holdings Ltd.

6.4.2 Coinbase Global Inc.

6.4.3 ConsenSys Software Inc.

6.4.4 Polygon Labs Ltd.

6.4.5 Chainlink Labs Ltd.

6.4.6 And More

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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