Davis Renewal Named People's Choice Remodeler In Fort Wayne, IN

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fort Wayne residential remodeler recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for its bathroom and kitchen work and a 5.0-star overall Google rating.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Davis Renewal, a locally owned residential remodeling company serving Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, has been named People's Choice Remodeler in the Remodelers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating on Google. It reflects the care and consistency homeowners have come to expect from the company and its owner, Geremy Davis.

Davis Renewal describes itself as a premier remodeler in Fort Wayne, built around a simple invitation to homeowners: "Your vision. Our passion." The company specializes in bathroom and kitchen remodeling and also handles flooring, lighting, painting, repairs and room conversions. Every project is tailored to the individual home, and estimates are free.

Since opening in 2021, Davis Renewal has built its reputation on honesty, integrity and treating each client's home as if it were its own. The team cleans up the work area at the end of each day, and the company stands behind its promise that it won't leave until the job is done right.

"Remodeling someone's bathroom or kitchen means being trusted inside their home, and we never take that lightly," said Geremy Davis, Owner/CEO of Davis Renewal. "Being named People's Choice by the homeowners we've worked for means a great deal to me and our team. It tells us that doing what we say, communicating clearly and treating every home like our own is making a real difference for families in Fort Wayne."

Homeowners across Fort Wayne have turned to Davis Renewal for walk-in showers, master bath remodels, kitchen updates and repairs. The company's goal is to help every client fall in love with their home again.

Contact Davis Renewal

Learn more at .

For quotes call or text: (260) 442-1885

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Geremy Davis

Davis Renewal

+1 (260) 442-1885

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Davis Renewal Named People's Choice Remodeler in Fort Wayne, IN News Provided By Awardy November 02, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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